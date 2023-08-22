How To Gain Proficiency In Baldur’s Gate 3

While your characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 can use any weapon or armor, in order to fully utilize their advantages, they need to be proficient with that weapon type or armor class. That is where armor or weapon proficiency in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In order to acquire proficiency for a specific weapon, you have to select the proper race, background, and classes during character creation that allow your specific weapon to add bonuses. If you have selected another race that does not allow proficiency on the specific weapon, so you will not be getting the bonus effect of proficiency.

All of the classes can access any specific proficiency once they have reached level 4 to unlock the first Feat. So basically feats are the only way to gain proficiency for an armor or weapon type if your chosen class or race isn’t proficient in that.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Proficiency Explained

Proficiency is a modifier to any skill, equipment, or weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3. It provides a bonus of +2 at the start of the game and enhances +1 bonus at every 4 levels, so if you are in between 1 to 4 levels, you will get +2 bonuses. If you are in between levels 4 to 8, you will get +3 bonus and if you are in between levels 9 to 12, you will be given +4 proficiency bonus.

This bonus helps the character’s D20 rolls and increases their chances of specific checks. Proficiency can be used to roll on spell casting, saving throws, weapon attack rolls, and many more things.

You can access the dice roll modifier despite you have chosen any of the characters and also it does not depend on whether you are from a different class or race, you will be able to dice roll. A proficiency bonus can only be acquired if your class matches the weapon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Race and background proficiencies

When you start Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to choose your race and background, if you want to choose race and background then what proficiency you will get is mentioned below.

Weapon proficiency for races

The Drow race has weapon proficiency in Rapiers, Shortswords, and Hand Crossbows.

Dwarves have weapon proficiency in Battleaxes, Handaxes, Light Hammers, and Warhammers.

Elves have weapon proficiency in Longswords, Shortswords, Longbows, and short bows.

Githyanki has weapon proficiency in Greatswords, Longswords, and Shortswords.

Armor proficiency for races

Githyanki race has armor proficiency in Light Armor and Medium Armor.

Half-Elf race has armor proficiency in Light Armor, and Shields.

Human race has armor proficiency in Light Armor, and Shields.

Shield Dwarf race has armor proficiency in Light Armor and Medium Armor.

Background proficiency

Besides your race, your character’s background also determines what kind of proficiency they will have. However, proficiency gained through background isn’t related to weapons or armor. Instead, this provides you proficiency in specific skills that benefit the roleplaying aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Acolytes background characters are proficient in Insight (Wisdom) and Religion (Intelligence).

The Charlatan background characters are proficient in Deception (Charisma) and Sleight of Hand (Dexterity).

The Criminal background characters are proficient in Deception (Charisma) and Stealth (Dexterity).

The Entertainer background characters are proficient in Acrobatics (Dexterity) and Performance (Charisma).

Folk Hero background characters are proficient in Animal Handling (Wisdom) and Survival (Wisdom).

Guild Artisan Background characters are proficient in Insight (Wisdom) and Persuasion (Charisma).

Hermit background characters are proficient in Medicine (Wisdom) and Religion (Intelligence).

Noble Background characters are proficient in History (Intelligence) and Persuasion (Charisma).

Outlander Background characters are proficient in Athletics (Strength) and Survival (Wisdom).

Sage Background characters are proficient in Arcana (Intelligence) and History (Intelligence).

Sailor Background characters are proficient in Athletics (Strength) and Perception (Wisdom).

Soldier Background characters are proficient in Athletics (Strength) and Intimidation (Charisma).

Urchin Background characters are proficient in Sleight of Hand (Dexterity) and Stealth (Dexterity).

BG3 Class proficiencies

Weapon proficiencies

Barbarian, Fighter, Paladin, and Ranger classes have weapon proficiency in Martial Weapons, and Simple Weapons

Bard and Rogue classes have weapon proficiency in Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, and Shortswords.

Cleric and Warlock have weapon proficiency in Simples Weapons.

Druid class has weapon proficiency in Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaves, Scimitars, Sickles, and Spears.

Sorcerer and Wizard classes have weapon proficiency in Daggers, Quarterstaves, and Light Crossbows.

Armor proficiencies

The Barbarian class has armor proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

The Bard class has armor proficiency in Light Armor.

The Cleric class has armor proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, and Shields.

The Druid class has armor proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

The Fighter class has armor proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, and Shields.

The Monk class has armor proficiency in none.

The Paladin class has armor proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, and Shields.

The Ranger class has armor proficiency in Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

The Rogue class has armor proficiency in Light Armor.

The Sorcerer class has armor proficiency in none.

The Warlock class has armor proficiency in Light Armor.

The Wizard class has armor proficiency in none.

How to gain weapon proficiency

Weapon Master is a type of feat that enhances your Dexterity or Strength points from 1 to 20 maximum. Through weapon master feat, you can select any four weapons of your choice and gain proficiency in them.

Simple Weapon Proficiency is a type of feature in which you gain a proficiency bonus when you attack rolls with the help of simple weapons. This proficiency can be unlocked at level 1 by classes including Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, and Warlock.

Martial Weapon Proficiency is also a type of feature in which you gain a proficiency bonus when you attack rolls with the help of martial weapons. You can unlock this proficiency at level 1 by just two classes which are Fighter and Ranger.

How to gain armor and skill proficiencies

Heavily Armored is a type of feat that gives you proficiency with the armors which are heavy and also it helps you to enhance your strength score from 1 to 20 at max. To unlock it, you need to have Medium Armor Proficiency.

Lightly Armored is also a type of feat that let you gain proficiency with Light Armor and assist in enhancing your Dexterity or Strength from 1 to 20 max. You can unlock it when you reach level 4 regardless of any class.

Moderately Armored is a feat type in which you are having proficiency with Medium Armor and Shields. It helps you in enhancing your Dexterity or Strength score from 1 to 20 max. In order to unlock Moderately Armored, you need to have Light Armor Proficiency.

Skilled is a type of feat in which you can gain proficiency by adding three of your skills that you want to merge. You can unlock this proficiency once you complete level 4.