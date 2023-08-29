Baldur’s Gate 3 Raphael Boss Guide

Raphael is an intriguing character visiting you at different turns during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. This Devil will offer you a deal to remove the Parasite inside your head in exchange for binding a contract with him that will only benefit Raphael himself. You can then deal with the Devil by rejecting his offers, as he is evil and seeks power for himself only.

However, when you decide to fight the Devil, you can also use different strategies and save two NPC characters, Hope and Yurgir. Each of these will have an important part to play and will aid you significantly in taking down Raphael in this boss fight.

This guide will discuss all the practical strategies you can devise to take down Raphael during this Boss fight in BG3.

Where to find Raphael in BG3

Throughout your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter Rapheal on different occasions where he will approach you in his human form. When you learn his true nature of being a devil, you can refuse his requests at every turn as he will seek out the means that will benefit him only.

If you have grown tired of this Devil and have decided to take him out, you can visit the House of Hope during the (third) Act. For that, you must enter a shop towards the north side of the Lower City Central wall portal in BG3. Inside that shop, you can steal the Ritual Pouch from the attendant Helsik there.

Proceed to the room above and avoid the trap outside the door. Inside, you will find a large pentagram drawn with blood. Use the Ritual pouch and place the various items on the pentagram, and soon enough, it will lead you directly to the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3.

At his residence, you can also embark on a quest to save Hope, who has been captured and imprisoned by the Devil.

Raphael dialogue options

Your first encounter with Raphael will come into play when he introduces himself to you in Act 1 and offers to remove the Parasite infesting your head. He will then transport you to his place and reveal his devil form to you. You will have the following Dialogue options with Raphael in BG3. These will include:

What makes you say that?

I’m getting tired of your games.

Are these theatrics leading somewhere?

Ignore him and fill your plate.

If you ignore him, he will carry on the conversation.

Draw your weapon

What makes you think I need to save?

Why would you help me?

I don’t care what you are – I care what you want.

After this, Raphael will mock you for having Hope and refusing his offer. He will state that you will come crawling to him in your time of need when you lose Hope. Lastly, he will say he will watch our moves and then take his leave.

How to defeat Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

To defeat Rapheal, you must come prepared because the Devil has a massive health pool of 666 HP in BG3. Your fight will take a while as you must devise effective strategies to fight the Devil and defeat him.

You can enlist Hope in your party after freeing her from the House in BG3. This can be done once you have gained the Orphic Hammer, which you can use to break Hope’s Crystal and free her from Rapheal’s grasp. She will be influential at the end of the Rapheal boss fight, so keep her at your party.

Once you face Raphael in BG3, he will ask you if you have any last words before finishing you off. Here, you must select that you have been hoping to kill him since you met him in BG3. Raphael will mock your Hope, and then the fight will begin, so as a Tactician, you need to prepare accordingly to deal with this Devil.

Take out the Soul Pillars

The battle with the demon will not go easy as you will notice 4 (Soul Pillars) present at corners of the room, which Raphael occasionally uses to his advantage. Moreover, you will also have to deal with the Devil’s minions (Cambions). Since they will be attacking you frequently during the Raphael boss fight in Baldur’s Gate 3. Focus your AOE attacks on them; these should be enough to remove them.

The practical move should be to aim for these soul pillars first, which are present at the corners. Destroying these is vital, as Raphael will heal himself using these during the fight. Once you have done that, you can position your part members accordingly to deal with the Devil in BG3.

Strategize your attacks

You must position Astarion in the center and then use Soul Perception, Archery, Weapon Enchantment, Assassination: Initiative, and Sharpshooter: All in. Use Action Surge and the weapon action Dread Ambusher to aim a powerful arrow shot at Rapheal. Use this action 3-4 times until you run out; you will bring down Raphael’s Health by 100-180HP.

During the fight, you must remember that the Devil resists different elemental effects. These will include:

Fire Damage

Cold Damage

Lightning Damage

Poison Damage

Apart from these, you can use Melee-based attacks on Raphael instead, as these will work in your favor and bring down his health. There will come a point in the fight that he will transform to his Devil form in BG3.

He will become more ferocious and try to increase the gap between you by flying to the other side. Don’t lose track of him and keep attacking him until the Devil finally falls in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Use Yurgir in the fight against Raphael

Another thing to note here is that if you didn’t complete Rapheal’s request and saved Yurgir instead, you can also use him in this fight. This can be done during the Astarion’s companion quest.

During that, you persuade the Orthon by passing the Persuasion check and rolling out a number greater than or equal to 30. If you are successful, Yurgir will agree to aid you in your fight against the Devil. His attack power, combined with his cloaking ability, will serve you well in bringing down Rapheal’s health.

After landing several Critical Hits on Raphael, you will eventually be able to kill the Devil in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, you will also have completed this boss fight as well. You will rid the House of Hope of the Devil and replace Hope as the new owner.

Raphael rewards and loot

After defeating the Devil Raphael, you can salvage notable loot from this enemy boss in BG3. This will include items such as: