Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Class Guide 

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Sorcerer class revolves around using spells and magic to aid the allies or to deal damage. Sorcerer is also best at ranged spells which makes them one of the best support classes in the game. Unlike Wizards, a Sorcerer’s magic ability is innate and does not require years of study to harness.

At later levels, you will also get the option to choose a subclass and feats. These bring new features and skills to your table.

Sorcerer hit points

Hit points in Baldur’s Gate 3 mean how many damage points a character can take before they die. As a pure caster class, Sorcerers do not have many hit points. Sorcerer has the hit dice 1d6, which is comparatively lower than most classes.

At level 1, you’ll start off with 6 hit points plus your Constitution modifier bonus. As you progress in the game, you will gain four hit points plus your Constitution bonus with each subsequent Sorcerer level.

Sorcerer class features

The Sorcerer class in Baldur’s Gate 3 gets access to Sorcery points as their class feature. These points allow you to recover spell slots up to level 5 slots without the need for a long rest.

You can also regain these points after taking a long rest at your camp.

There are two ways to use your sorcery points; the first is to create more spell slots. To create spell slots, you need to have two sorcery points which enables you to add another level 1 spell in your slot. You can also gain a sorcery point if you sacrifice any spell from your inventory.

The second way to spend your sorcery points is to change or boost the effects of your spells in your slot. After you have unlocked another feature (Metamagic), you can choose any Metamagic from the list of 7 total and use your sorcery points on them.

Sorcerer class fighting style

Unlike the fighter class, Sorcerer doesn’t have any fighting style to use. To bypass this loss, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to choose a feat when you reach level 4.

Sorcerer class proficiencies

Sorcerer is not as versatile a class as other classes like Rogue etc. Since Sorcerer is all about using spells, you do not have any armor proficiency. As for the weapons, you have limited choices, which include Daggers, Quarterstaff, and Light Crossbows.

These weapons deal light damage since you’ll be using your spells as your main damage-dealing ability. The sorcerer class also has saving throws proficiency, which includes Constitution Saving Throw Proficiency and Charisma Saving Throw Proficiency.

Lastly, you will choose two skills as your skill proficiency from the list. This list includes Arcana, Deception, Insight, Intimidation, Persuasion, and Religion. These skills are mainly charisma skills that go perfectly with Sorcerer.

Sorcerer subclasses

Subclasses are effectively specializations of the primary class. Sorcerer also has a few subclasses, but unlike most classes, you can choose them in level 1.

Wild Magic

The Wild Magic subclass harnesses magic that belongs to a world of chaos and in unpredictable in nature. This subclass gets two distant features: Tide of Chaos and Wild Magic. Tide of Chaos grants you a bonus when you’re attempting an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw.

Moreover, Tide of Chaos also increases your chances to perform Wild Magic, another feature. Whenever casting a spell of level 1 or higher, there will be a chance of a random magical effect that’ll take place. A message will pop up on the screen announcing this effect.

Draconic Bloodline

Draconic Bloodline is another subclass of Sorcerer that harnesses magic from their bloodline that descends from a dragon. After choosing this subclass, you have to choose a Dragon. Your choice will influence your features and allow you to perform a specific spell associated with that dragon.

Each dragon has elemental stats like fire, ice, poison, lighting, etc. Whichever you choose will increase the damage of the same elemental attack.

In addition to the Sorcerer’s features, you can use two additional features if you choose the Draconic Bloodline subclass. These features include Draconic Resilience: Hit Points and Draconic Resilience: Armor Class.

Draconic Resilience Hit Points increase your existing hit points by 1. Draconic Resilience: Armor Class is related to armor in which your body will be covered in dragon scales, thus allowing you to resist damage even if you are not wearing any armor.

Storm Sorcery

Storm Sorcerer has magic that is influenced by the air (elemental). Furthermore, you also have an additional feature which is Tempestuous Magic.

You can use this feature along with the features of the Sorcerer class. This feature allows you to fly after you cast a spell. You can fly until it is the end of every turn. The best part of this feature is that you will not get hit with any opportunity attacks while flying.