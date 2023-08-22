How To Deal With Lorroakan In Baldur’s Gate 3

Lorroakan is one of the few humans you will come across in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is a wizard with an establishment in the Lower City where he sells books, scrolls, and other magical items. He mainly focuses on Intelligence as his primary stats. Therefore, making him an intelligent Wizard in the Lower City. You will encounter him during the “Find the Nightsong” quest in Act 3.

Lorroakan plays an important role in Baldur’s Gate 3 to the point where you can either team with the Nightsong or choose Lorroakan over her. Choosing each option leads you to a different outcome. Therefore, choose your options wisely during this quest.

Lorroakan Location in BG3

You will find Lorroakan at the Ramazith’s Tower in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, reaching the location is one of the most difficult parts of the endeavor. Therefore, start by visiting the Sorcerous Sundries situated in the Lower City. This is a shop where you will find magical scrolls, books, and other items to purchase or sell.

It is considered by many as one of the largest shops in the east Baldur’s Gate. You can reach the location at the coordinates X: -10 Y: -75. Once at the location, you will find Lorroakan at the shop’s reception. But this is merely a projection of him, and the real wizard is elsewhere. Talk to him and choose the following dialogues options to move further:

Nightsong.

Yes.

Choosing these dialogue options will lead you to the upper floor of the Sorcerous Sundries, where you will meet Lorraokan’s projection again. However, this time he will test your knowledge. Your main test will be to provide information about who the Nightsong is. As a result, this will update the “Find the Nightsong” quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Solve the Lorroakan portal puzzle

After meeting Lorroaken on the upper floor of the Sundries, he will test your knowledge about the Nightsong. This test comes in the form of a puzzle where you are given four options, each leading to a portal.

You must select the plaque that shows “Nightsong is an Immortal Being, a child of deity.” This will be the far left portal. Choosing this option will lead you to Ramazith’s Tower, where you will find Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you choose the wrong portal, you will emerge on the side in a downed state.

Talk to Lorroakan

After reaching the Ramazith’s Tower, you will find the Wizard Lorroakan accompanied by his animated armor Krank. Talk to him as he starts gaining information about the Nightsong from you. However, his intentions are far from being good. The reason why he wants to meet the Nightsong is to steal her immortality, just like Ketheric Thorm was doing.

Side with the Nightsong

Siding with the Nightsong requires you to declare her dead. As a result, you will spoil Lorroakan’s plan of being immortal. However, this comes at the expense of his life, as the Nightsong kills him at the end of the fight. You can choose the following dialogue options during your conversation with Lorroaken at the Ramazith’s Tower:

Not quite the enthusiastic welcome I was hoping for.

What do you want with her?

She’s been buried. Ended. Taken down. Offed. She’s dead. (requires a double DC 15)

She was a Salunite held by Sharrans. Her death was inevitable.

Talk to Alyn at the camp

You will find Alyn at your camp accompanied by Isobel. Talk to her and inform her about declaring the Nightsong dead to Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3. Afterward, she heads to the Ramazith’s Tower to face the Wizard. These will be your dialogue options during this conversation:

He seems dangerous. I think we ought to put an end to him.

I deceived him into thinking you’re dead.

Talk to Isobel

Once Alyn leaves the camp searching for Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must talk to Isobel to continue the quest. Now, you must return to Ramazith’s Tower as soon as possible. Below are your dialogue options during this interaction:

Lorroakan can’t harm her. Have faith.

I’m going to help her in the fight against Lorroakan.

Fight the Wizard Lorroaken

After reaching the Ramazith’s Tower, a battle will commence between your party members and Lorroakan. During this battle, Alyn will be by your side as a companion. You can choose these dialogue options to initiate the battle with Lorroaken in Baldur’s Gate 3:

I came to stop you, Lorroakan.

It’s over, wizard. You can’t overpower both of us.

After defeating Lorroakan, head back to the camp and talk to Alyn to complete the quest.

Side with Lorroakan

If you decide to backstab Nightsong and side with Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3, then, as a result, the wizard will receive Nightsong’s immortality, and he will end up defeating her in the battle. However, you must have lied to Isobel about Alyn being trapped in the soul cage. Below are the dialogue choices for this alternative outcome:

You can have the immortal, Lorroakan. But I expect a fine reward in return.

What will you do with your immortality, Lorroakan?

Talk to Isobel at the camp

Additionally, after betraying Alyn you can take the payment from Lorroakan and return to the camp to talk to Isobel. You must lie to her about Alyn being defeated. Therefore, use the following dialogue options for this interaction:

I have bad news, Isobel. Lorroakan bested her. She’s trapped in another soul cage.

He must be. I barely escaped with my life. (DC 18 required)

Don’t go, Isobel. He’s too strong. He’ll kill you.

Furthermore, you must return to the Ramazith’s Tower and talk to Lorroakan. Here you will be congratulating him for his everlasting existence. However, at the expense of Alyn declaring to murder you and your family. Thus, ending this part of the quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.