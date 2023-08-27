How To Get Adamantine Scale Armor In Baldur’s Gate 3

In an action-packed Role Play Game like Baldur’s Gate 3, the thing that is necessary for your survival is good Armor. There are many armors in the game but none of them are like forged ones. Adamantine Scale Mail Armor is one of them and here is how you can forge it during the Adamantine Forge Quest in BG3.

How to get Scale Mail mould in BG3

To get the mould, just walk straight down to the Ancient Forge-Underdark and then move right. The Mould is located at the Coordinates X: -615 and Y: 260. Once you reach the coordinates, three enemies will be spawned and either you kill them, or you can sneak your way to the item and steal it.

How to craft Baldur’s Gate 3 Adamantine Scale Mail armor

The way to forge the Adamantine Scale Mail Armor in BG3 is simple. You need to reach the forge, place the mould in the mould chamber, place Mithral ore in the center chamber, and then pull the lever. Once you pull the lever, the forging will start. A hammer will smash the ore to get it into pieces and forge the armor. During this stage, the forge will also move down.

When you reach the bottom, you need to rotate the lave valve but beware, a boss will spawn along with rising lava. An easy way to defeat the boss is to use the misty step spell to get to the opposite side of the boss and then end your turns a couple of times.

Once the Boss reaches the center, pull the lever again using the Misty Step spell or just shoot it with a bow. Do it a few times until it gets stunned and then rotate the valve again. This will kill the boss and you will be able to obtain the armor from the Mould Chamber.

Adamantine Scale Mail stats

Armor Type: Medium Armor

Rarity: Very Rare

Armor Class: 16

Features