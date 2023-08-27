How To Get Adamantine Splint Armor In Baldur’s Gate 3

Armors are essential in Baldur’s Gate 3 as there are many threats in the world that you encounter during your journey. Despite being an open-world adventure game, it offers only a handful of craft-able items. Adamantine Splint armor is one of these which you can forge during the Adamantine Forge quest in BG3.

How to get Splint mould in BG3

Since Adamantine Splint armor is craft-able in BG3, you need to find its contents. To find the mould, head to the Ancient Forge located in the Underdark. Once you are at the Forge, move to the East side of the Forge and head downstairs. There you will find the Splint Mould near a skeleton. The coordinates are X: -592, Y: 312.

How to craft Baldur’s Gate 3 Adamantine Splint armor

To craft the Adamantine Splint armor in BG3, you need a mithril ore. You can find the Mithral ore easily as there are big chunks or rocks near the forge that you need to hit, and they will give you Mithral Ore. Now you have all the things you need, it’s time to craft the armor.

Go to the center and place the Mithral Ore at the center of the forge. Now place the Splint Mould in the mould chamber near the center. After placing these two at their desired location, pull the lever located on the right side of the mould chamber.

A Hammer will smash the center of the forge and it will start moving down. Once the forge stops, rotate the lava wheel. This will make the Lava rise and a boss fight will start. Defeat the Boss, pull the lever once again and you will find your crafted Adamantine Splint armor on the Mould Chamber.

Stat of Adamantine Splint armor in BG3

Armor Type: Heavy Armor

Rarity: Very Rare

Armor Class: AC 18

Features