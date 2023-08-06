Baldur’s Gate 3 True Soul Nere Boss Guide

The Baldur’s Gate 3 True Soul Nere boss is one of the Act 1 bosses you will come across. Since you will find him early on in the storyline, he is encountered on multiple occasions.

True Soul Nere belongs to the Lolth-Sworn Drow race. This makes him one of the most difficult bosses to defeat in Baldu’s Gate 3.

This boss is located at Grymforge. He is associated with two quests namely: Free True Soul Nere and Deliver Nere’s Head.

Where to find True Soul Nere

You will find True Soul Nere at Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3. To reach the location, you must head over to the Underdark region which is home to the likes of the Duergar slavers. You can reach Underdark by following Auntie Ethel’s Lair or completing the Shattered Sanctum puzzle.

Once in the region, you will find Grymforge. To reach the location, you must travel north from the Ancient Forge and make your way to the bottom-central part of the area.

True Soul Nere will be on the southwestern side of the dig site, trapped inside the rubble behind Sergeant Thrinn. Here you will take part in two consecutive quests related to True Soul Nere.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The first one is “Free True Nere“. During this quest, you must free True Soul Nere trapped inside the rubble.

Something important to note here is that True Soul Nere will die beneath the rubble if you do not free him quickly. It is unspecified as to how long you can explore the other areas of the forge without him dying but taking more than two long rests, for example, will see him dead. You can still, however, loot his dead body for loot.

The trick here is to not interact with True Soul Nere until you are ready. Explore Grymforge as much as you want and then return to interact with him to start the Free True Nere quest.

Once he is free, you will have to eventually choose to side with either Nere or Brithvar. Choosing the latter will see you fight Nere as well as Sergeant Thrinn and her minions.

In the second quest, you must “Deliver Nere’s Head” by extracting his head from his body. However, this quest is solely dependent upon the dialogue choices you make after Freeing True Soul Nere.

How to defeat True Soul Nere in Baldur’s Gate 3

To defeat the Baldur’s Gate 3 True Soul Nere, you must reach level 5 along with your team. Due to the stakes being high, Nere starts the fight at level 5.

Therefore, it is best that you fight him at level 5 or above. One thing to note here is that if you decided to team with the rebels, you will get multiple turns to attack the boss.

Start off by throwing the enemies into the lava nearby. Using Thunderwave, you can easily push at least of your enemies down the lava.

It is recommended that you have a Barbarian/Druid fighter on your team. Since these types of characters can gain a lot of aggro, you can leave characters like Lae’zel on the ground to gain aggro.

Additionally, the best way to take out the boss is by creating a fog on yourself. Doing so will allow you to attack each enemy and head back inside your fog. Since these enemies do not perform ranged attacks, you will have an easy time attacking them from your fog.

When attacking, make sure to use attacks that include alchemist fire, and elemental arrows. These will be your primary damage-dealing attacks in this fight.

Lastly, the best strategy to work with your team is to break them into two parts. If all of your allies are in the central part of the area, you will be surrounded by enemies to kill you.

Place at least three members of your team at the main entrance to the area. Here you must apply the speed potion to them. As the enemies start closing the gap between your team, use the pulse spell to knock them back. Continue doing this until you will defeat True Soul Nere in Baldur’s Gate 3.

True Soul Nere rewards and loot

After you have defeated True Soul of the Absolute in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be rewarded with the following items: