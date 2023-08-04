Where To Find All Crafting Materials In Remnant 2

If you want to survive and thrive in Remnant 2, then you’ll need to craft and upgrade your gear. Doing so will keep you sufficiently powerful and allow you to destroy whatever you face with ease. However, you’ll need various crafting materials in order to do so.

These are spread around the Remnant 2 world and you can find them in various locations. You can also purchase some of them from various merchants in the game. You will need to find out where these crafting materials are located and then acquire them to use for your gear. Here is where you can find them all.

Crafting Materials Locations in Remnant 2:

There are a total of 51 crafting materials in the game. You can find some materials simply laying around in the world. You can go up to them and pick them up. While others require you to put in some work. Some can simply be purchased from certain merchants. Here are all the crafting materials in Remnant 2.

Agnosia Driftwood:

You will find the Agnosia Driftwood as a dropped item after defeating the Legion Boss in The Twisted Chantry. You can use it to craft the Fargazer Weapon Mod.

Alkahest Powder:

This item is a drop after defeating Gwendil The Unburnt in Losomn. Alkahest Powder is used to craft the Witchfire Weapon Mod.

Anamy’s Echo:

You will find Anamy’s Echo at the Retreat’s Horizon in Losomn. Find a teleport point after defeating Nimue and the area you teleport to has this item. You will have to explore a bit before you find it. The Anamy’s Echo is used for crafting the Crescent Moon Bow

Blood Moon Essence:

The Blood Moon Essence is a dropped item by the Root Wisps in Yaesha during a blood moon. There is no other occasion that you can find this item. You can use this item in crafting different armor items, weapons, and some consumables.

Bloody Steel Splinter:

The Bloody Steel Splinter comes in handy in crafting the Blood Draw weapon mod. You can get this by paying 3 Crimson Coins as a tribute to the Red Prince in Losomn.

Bone Sap:

This item is used to craft the Voltaic Rondure Weapon Mod. You can obtain this item either as a drop from the Bloat King in the Great Sewers at Losomn or you can buy it from Cass at Ward 13 for 1500 Scraps.

Broken Compass:

Broken Compass is a crucial item in the unlocking of the Explorer Archetype. You’ll take this item to Wallace in Ward 13 and he will craft the Golden Compass Engram. It is a dropped loot by the Annihilation final boss at Root Earth in the final stage of the campaign.

Broken Timepiece:

The Broken Timepiece is used to craft the Time Lapse Weapon Mod. You can find it after completing the Clock Tower Quiz in Losomn. You’ll have to go near the Hewdas Clock checkpoint.

Cipher Rod:

This item is used in the crafting of a weapon commonly known as the Enigma Rifle. It can be found in the Labyrinth. To find this item, take the portal to the Labyrinth. Explore the area. It can usually be found near the bases of the tombstone-type looking area.

Conflux Prism:

You can get the Conflux Prism after defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel in The Labyrinth. It is used to craft the Cube Gun.

Cordyceps Gland:

The Cordyceps Gland is used in the crafting of the Tremor weapon mod. You can find it after defeating the Mother Mind in the Nameless Nest.

Cracked Shell:

This item can be used to craft the Space Crabs weapon mod. You can find it in the Hatchery in N’Erud as loot for defeating the Primogenitor.

Crimson Membrane:

This item is used in the crafting of the Merciless Long Gun. You can find it as loot for defeating the Ravager in the Ravager’s Nest in Yaesha.

Cursed Dreams Silk:

The Cursed Dream Silk is used to raft the Nightfall Long Gun. You can find it after defeating The Nightweaver in Losomn.

Decrepit Rune:

The Decrepit Rune is used in the crafting of the Rune Pistol. You can get it by trading the Ravenous Medallion with the Nightweaver’s Web in the Marrow Parish.

Dread Core:

The Dread Core is used in the crafting of the Skewer Weapon Mod. You can get it as loot after defeating Venom in Root Earth.

Eidolon Shard:

The Eidolon Shard is used in the crafting of the Spectral Blade. You can get by defeating the Sha’Hala in N’Erud.

Escalation Circuit:

The Escalation Circuit can be used in the crafting of Overflow weapon mod. You can find it in the Abyssal Rift area. To get a more precise location, search the premises where you find The Custodian in N’Erud.

Faded Grimoire:

The Faded Grimoire is used to unlock the Summoner archetype by crafting of Tome of the Bringer Engram. You can find this item at the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha. Take it Wallace in Ward 13 and hand it over. He’ll make the engram for you and you’ll be able to play the Summoner archetype as a result.

Faith Seed:

The Faith Seed can be used in the crafting of the Astral Burst weapon mod. You can find it at the Cathedral of Omen in Yaesha.

Forgotten Memory:

The Forgotten Memory can be used in the crafting of the Alpha-Omega Long gun. You can find this crafting material in Remant 2 in Root Earth as a drop from Annihilation.

Forlorn Fragment:

The Forlorn Fragment is used in the crafting of Firestowm Weapon Mod. You can find it in Losomn after defeating the Red Prince.

Heart Seed:

The Heart Seed can be used to craft the Soulbinder weapon mod. You can find it in The Chimney area in the Yaesha world.

Hollow Heart:

The Hollow Heart can be used to craft the Stonebreaker. You can find this crafting material in the Great Bole area of Yaesha after defeating the Corruptor in Remnant 2.

Imposter’s Heart:

The Imposter’s Heart can be used to craft the Deceit Long Gun. You can find it in the Council Chamber area in Losomn after defeating Faelin.

Medic Pin:

The Medic Pin is used to unlock the Medic archetype. You can use it to craft the Caduceus Idol Engram with Wallace in Ward 13. You can buy it from Dr. Norah in Ward 13 for 1500 Scraps.

Melded Hilt:

The Melded Hilt is used to craft the Godsplitter Melee Weapon. You can find it in the Malefic Gallery area after defeating Faelin in Losomn.

Mutated Growth:

The Mutated Growth is used to craft the Bore weapon mod. You will find it in N’Erud after defeating the Abomination.

Necrocyte Strand:

The Necrocyte Strand can be used in the crafting of Defrag Weapon Mod. You find it in Root Earth after defeating Cancer.

Old Metal Tool:

The Old Metal Tool can be used to unlock the Challenger archetype. You can use it to craft the Steel Enswell Engram. You can find this crafting material as a purchasable item from Reggie at Ward 13 for 1500 Scraps in Remnant 2

Old Whistle:

The Old Whistle is used to unlock the Handler archetype. You can use it to craft the Silent Whistle Engram. You can buy it from Mudtooth at Ward 13 for 1500 Scraps.

Philosopher’s Stone:

The Philosopher’s Stone can be used to unlock the Alchemist archetype. You can use it in the crafting of Philosopher’s Stone Engram. This crafting material is a dropped item from Manticora in the Losomn overworld in Remnant 2

Ravager’s Maw:

The Ravager’s Maw is used in the crafting of the Feral Judgement Melee Weapon. You can find it as loot after defeating the Corrupted Ravager in the Ravager’s Lair.

Root Ganglia:

The Root Ganglia can be used in the crafting of several weapon mods including the Hot Shot mod. You can find this item at various locations throughout the game. So keep an eye out for it.

Rusted Medal:

The Rusted Medal is used to unlock the Hunter archetype. You can use it to craft the Sniper War Medal Engram. You can purchase it from Brabus in Ward 13 for 1500 Scraps.

Sacred Hunt Feather:

You can use the Sacred Hunt Feather to craft the Familiar Weapon mod. It is found after defeating the Huntress. You will need to go to Briella’s Reverie by attacking the Huntress in her sleep with the Dreamcatcher.

Scroll of Binding:

The Scroll of Binding is used to craft the Song Eafir weapon mod. You will find this craft material in the Yaesha world in Remnant 2.

Seeker Residue:

The Seeker Residue can be used in the crafting of the Helix Weapon Mod. You can find it after defeating the Astropath.

Sentry’s Old Iris:

The Sentry’s Old Iris can be used to craft the Prismatic Driver weapon mod. You can find it after defeating the Custodian’s Eye.

Serum W-13:

The Serum W-13 can be used in the crafting of Root Blades weapon mod. You can find it at Root Earth. This is an end-game area where you’ll fight the Annihilation boss.

Shining Essence Echo:

The Shining Essence has a couple of functions in the game. You can use it to craft the Void Idol. Alternatively, you can trade this crafting material with the Custodian to receive the Siphon Heart in Remnant 2. You can find it after defeating the Tal Ratha boss.

Soul Silver:

The Soul Silver crafting material is used to craft the Rotted Arrow weapon mod. You can get it from Cass in Ward 13. Alternatively, you can find it after defeating the Shrewd boss in Yaesha.

Stasis Core:

The Stasis Core is used in the crafting of the Stasis Beam weapon mod. You can get it after completing the Zombie Cave quiz in N’Erud.

Tainted Ichor:

The Tainted Ichor can be used to craft Corrosive Rounds. You can obtain it after defeating the Magister Dullain boss at the Shattered Gallery in Losomn.

Twilight Dactylus:

The Twilight Dactylus is used to craft the Rootlash weapon mod. You can find it after defeating the Kaeula’s Shadow boss in Kaeula’s Rest.

Twisted Lazurite:

The Twisted Lazurite can be used in the crafting of Twisted Arbalest Long Gun. You can find this crafting material in the Great Bole after defeating the Corruptor boss in Yaesha in Remnant 2.

Worn Cylinder:

The Worn Cylinder is required to unlock the Gunslinger archetype. You can use it to craft the Iron Cylinder Engram. You’ll get that by exhausting Mudtooth’s dialogues and listening to his multiple stories.

Ionic Crystal:

The Ionic Crystal is used to craft the Energy Wall weapon mod. You can find this crafting material at the Timeless Horizon in N’Erud.

Wooden Shiv:

The Wooden Shiv is used for the unlocking of the Invader archetype. You can use it to craft the Serrated Root Blade Engram. You can find this item on Root Earth but there is a whole process behind it. Once you collect the Escalation Protocol amulet, swing the Dreamcatcher. You will receive a consumable named called Walker’s Dream. Then, you can use this consumable to battle Bane who will drop the Wooden Shiv.

Strange Box:

You can use the Strange Box to unlock the Archon Archetype. Then, you can use it to craft the Hexahedron Engram with Wallace in Ward 13. This item can be found in The Backrooms which are accessible through a portal in The Labyrinth. You will only have a short amount of time for exploration before you are kicked out of the Backrooms.