How To Get The Feral Judgement In Remnant 2

Ripping enemies apart with a monster’s jaw is no joke. If you are going to survive in the cruel world of Remnant 2, then you are going to need something like the Feral Judgement.

It is a melee weapon that is pretty solid on its own. If you combine it with Death Sentence mod, which comes pre-applied with it, you have got yourself one heck of a blade.

If you continuously attack someone 6 times with it, they will receive the Death Sentence. It is going to attack the enemy with 10x Phantom Strikes. Each attack is going to chip away at 25% health of the enemy. If the enemy is bleeding, every damage just spikes up by an additional 25%.

The Feral Judgement weapon location in Remnant 2

It is time to visit our dear old friend Ava McCabe at Ward 13 because that is where you can get the Feral Judgement Crafted in Remnant 2. Before you head down to the basecamp, you are going to need the following items:

650x Scrap

7x Lumenite Crystal

1x Ravager’s Maw

The Scrap and the Lumenite Crystal are easily found all over the world in Remnant 2. The Ravager’s Maw is a whole other story. If the name does not ring a bell then let us jog your memory a little bit. The Corrupted Ravager is a boss found in Yaesha and the Ravager’s Maw is its jaw.

The Feral Judgement is made out of Corrupted Ravager’s Jaw. The battle involves a couple of Ravager choices and every choice leads to a different outcome. You need to pick the right one, if you need the Ravager’s Maw to craft the melee weapon in question.

Now what you need to do is to instigate the fight with the Corrupted Ravager by shooting it. Once the battle starts, kill the Doe and then continue with the rest of the fight. After you have defeated the boss, you will receive the Ravager’s Maw.

If you decide to do it any other way, you will not receive the item and you will not be able to craft Feral Judgement. Once you have all the items, just head down to Ward 13 and get it crafted.

Remnant 2 Feral Judgement Builds

If you are planning on a melee build, the Feral Judgement is a must-have. Once you get the hang of things, you are going to be ripping enemies apart with it. Since it is even more effective on bleeding enemies, it would pair perfectly with a Bleed Build.

If you don’t want to go with a bleed build specifically, you can create a whole build around it where you can use the Ravager’s Mark Amulet to give your damage to bleeding targets an even greater boost.

If you want to cover the bleed section yourself as well and make the enemies bleed, place Blood Jewel in one of your ring slots.

Now every time you do a charged attack with your weapon, you make the enemy bleed and then every other normal attack is going to deal significantly more damage, both instantly and delayed.

You can use this combination with pretty much all Archetypes. All you gotta do is pick the right set of rings, relics, and armor, then you are good to go.