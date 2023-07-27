Remnant 2 Labyrinth Sentinel Boss Guide

The Labyrinth Sentinel Boss is a giant purplish moving maze-type boss which will be guarding the Labyrinth in Remnant 2.

Upon encountering this enemy boss, you’ll find it splitting into other giant cubes. You will be tasked with defeating all of these in order to take down the Labyrinth Sentinel.

What makes this boss fight a challenge is the fact that the Labyrinth Sentinel will be constantly moving to attack you. So you need to be quick on your feet or else you will risk taking tons of damage.

You will need to keep moving through the maze and target the weak spots of the Labyrinth Sentinel to take it down in Remnant 2.

How to defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2

In order to defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel in a boss fight, you need to first study this boss attack pattern. This way, you can work on a counter strategy in Remnant 2 to defeat this enemy boss.

Labyrinth Sentinel Attack Patterns

The Labyrinth Sentinel will split into multiple equal giant-sized cubes. Some of these will be targeting you from the air. The ones on the ground beside you will keep rolling from time to time so stay off their track and dodge them.

The cubes in the air will be targeting you with lethal purple projectiles. So make sure to evade these attacks as much as possible. You can shoot these projectiles to disarm them in Remnant 2.

Labyrinth Sentinel weaknesses

This enemy boss will have one weakness and that will be resonating from the cubes in the form of a small white light. This weakness will be visible on all sides of the cube and will be placed in the center.

Take out your weapon with long range and attack the glowing lights. The cubes move around to protect themselves so you need to time your shots right. Do this until the cube loses its glow. Once that happens, the cube will not be able to take further damage.

Repeat the process for other cubes until the bar on the top of the screen runs out.

Rewards for defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel

As part of defeating the enemy boss Labyrinth Sentinel to complete the quest, you will end up receiving the following rewards in Remnant 2. These will include: