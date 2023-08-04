How To Get Spectral Blade In Remnant 2

While the core of Remnant 2 is all about shooting with Long Guns and Sidearms, the game also offers a wide range of melee weapons. In fact, having a melee build is quite viable in the game. One of those really cool-looking and powerful melee weapons in Remnant 2 is the Spectral Blade, a katana with a blue-ish digital glow like it is out of Tron.

If you are interested in the Spectral Blade and can’t seem to figure out how to get it in Remnant 2, let us help you out.

Remnant 2 Spectral Blade location

Like other boss weapons in Remnant 2, Spectral Blade also needs to be crafted using a unique material. And to get the items you need to craft the sword, players need to defeat Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud. To even get the boss to appear, players need to get three Seeker’s Keys. Combine that with the Override Pin and you can actually get Spectral Blade and the Aphelion long gun by defeating the boss.

The Override Pin is found in the Timeless Horizon biome, in a nameless tower.

After players have obtained three Seeker’s Keys and the Override Pin, they need to head to the Phantom Wastelands. Here, activate the console using your Seeker’s Keys and gain access to the Sentinel’s Keep. You need to progress through the Sentinel’s keep and get to the end, where players once again find another console for themselves.

On this console, players can use their Override Pin and this will begin the Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian of N’Erud boss fight.

Sha’Hala holds a giant orb in it’s hands which is the weak point you need to aim for during the fight. Sha’Hala will also attack you by spawning hands that shoot lasers at you.

How to get Spectral Blade

After you defeat Sha’Hala, you will get various items, and the one we are after here is the Eidolon Shard. The Eidolon Shard is the unique crafting material that is needed to make the Spectral Blade.

For crafting the Spectral Blade, players need to visit McCabe in Ward 13. You need to bring the following materials to craft the sword:

1x Eidolon Shard

7x Lumenite Crystal

650x Scraps

Spectral Blade has a base starting damage of 53, which can be upgraded to 106. You get 8% critical hit chance, and +105% additional damage when attacking your enemy’s weak spot.

The weapon mod for Spectral Blade is the Whirlwind weapon mod. This mod allows you to create a whirlwind of slashes around you in an 8m radius. Each slash deals 75 damage.