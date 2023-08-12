For players returning to Remnant 2 from the first game, the Challenger archetype is a spiritual successor of the Scrapper that you enjoyed playing in Remnant: From the Ashes.

The Challenger class, as the name suggests, is designed to get in close and personal. There is no staying back with this archetype. His skill-set gives him increased survivability over most of the archetypes in the game.

If you are looking for an archetype that can perform as a tank, the Challenger archetype is the one to go with. It is tailored for close combat and hence, does not rely too much on accuracy.

Do note that for newcomers or those who want to play Remnant 2 casually, there is no easier class than the Challenger to play.

How to unlock the Challenger archetype in Remnant 2

Similar to a number of other archetypes, you are going to need to bring a unique crafting material to Wallace in Ward 13 to unlock the Challenger archetype in Remnant 2.

In this case, you are going to require the Old Metal Tool to craft the Steel Enswell Engram. The complete crafting recipe is as follows:

1x Old Metal Tool

10x Lumenite Crystal

1000x Scrap

Old Metal Tool location in Ward 13

The Old Metal Tool can be obtained fairly early in your progression. All you have to do is buy it from Reggie in Ward 13 for 1500 Scrap. He can be found near Mudtooth, another merchant NPC, where both of them will always be busy playing a game of chess.

What to do with the Old Metal Tool in Remnant 2?

After the purchase, take 10 Lumenite Crystal and additional 1000 Scrap along with you to visit Wallace. You can take the stairs by the dock and find him in his improvised shop where he will craft Steel Enswell Engram for you. Equip the engram to unlock the Challenger Archetype in Remnant 2.