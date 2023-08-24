How To Get The Escalation Circuit In Remnant 2

The Escalation Circuit is a highly complex component belonging to The Custodian in Remnant 2. It is also a unique crafting material that you can bring to McCabe to craft a new weapon mod.

Obtaining the Escalation Circuit is going to require you to enter the Abyssal Rift, one of the many locations you can explore in the world of N’erud. Here is what you need to do.

The Escalation Circuit location in Remnant 2

You can get your hands on the Escalation Circuit on N’erud by entering The Abyssal Rift that lies beneath the Custodian in Remnant 2. Due to the procedural generation of the game, you might have to re-roll N’erud until you can gain access to your desired locations.

When you are ready, start by teleporting to the Abyssal Rift checkpoint. Now, next to the spire’s entrance behind the statue on the left is a hole in the floor which will lead to the lower level of the Custodian’s residence.

Upon your descent, you will find a room with two elevators on both sides and the Drzyr Replicator in the middle. You must take the elevator on the right which will lead to a purple console room beyond a bridge.

Drop down on the right side of the bridge onto the sandy part and continue forward. Duck under the rocks ahead to find Escalation Circuit in Remnant 2 hooked onto a Drzyr-made glowing machine.

How to use the Escalation Circuit in Remnant 2

Escalation Circuit is used to craft the weapon mod Overflow in Remnant 2. Take this special item along with 5 Lumenite Crystal and 500 Scrap to the weapon’s mod specialist, McCabe at her shop in Ward 13.

Overflow Weapon Mod enhances fire rate and reload speed by 15% for a 20s duration. It also imbues the weapon’s ammo with Shock and each hit has a chance to apply Overloaded.

For a duration of 15s, Overloaded enemies receive 35 Shock damage every 5s. Since it is not a specialist mod meaning it is not tailor-made for a single weapon, it can be slotted in any Weapon Mod Slot available.

Weapons with low charging speeds like rifles and bows can make good use of reload reduction and if you are into cool aesthetics, Overflow makes it look like you are shooting lightning out of your weapon.