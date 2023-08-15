How To Get The Alpha-Omega In Remnant 2

Harnessing the power of Root, Alpha-Omega is part of special long guns in Remnant 2. It appears as a Root abomination donned with red crystals and has the ability to fire precise cluster shots in quick bursts and deal explosive damage.

It excels in medium-ranged combat with good area-of-effect damage and focuses on utilizing the mod Beta Ray to its full potential.

Players who like strategic battle setups and huge explosions will definitely find this long gun a perfect fit. You will have to unlock it through Ava McCabe using Forgotten Memory from Annihilation to get your hands on one of the best weapons in the game.

The Alpha-Omega location in Remnant 2

You have to bring the following crafting materials to McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Alpha-Omega long gun in Remnant 2:

1x Forgotten Memory

7x Lumenite Crystal

650x Scrap



The Forgotten Memory is an exclusive crafting material required for Alpha-Omega. It is only available to players that have beaten the Campaign Mode at least once by defeating Annihilation in Root Earth, the final boss.

Once you have it, head back to McCabe to craft the weapon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Is the Alpha-Omega good in Remnant 2?

Alpha-Omega is exceptional and one of the best weapons in Remnant 2. It shines in medium-ranged combat and acts like a pulse rifle, firing five quick burst shots and with the mod equipped is able to extend its potential to deal AOE damage.

It capitalizes on using its unique passive of dealing penetrative damage through charged attacks providing a 10% damage boost for 1.5s while reducing charge time by 0.1s if it connects with the enemy.

Its personal damage is on the lower side but makes up for it due to its high firing rate and target accuracy with respectable magazine capacity making it reliable and easier to get a hang of.

It provides a 10% Critical Chance with 100% Weak Spot Damage and an ideal damage range of 24m with a generous 70m range for AOE damage.

The exclusive mod for Alpha-Omega is Beta Ray which is a significant upgrade to an already good weapon. It leaves a mark on an enemy, termed Brand, which explodes upon reloading or swapping out the weapon.

These Brands deal initial explosive damage with splash damage to nearby enemies and additionally, if enemies fall while being marked, they will return 5-10% ammo back and leave a Brand behind in their place.

The drawbacks it faces are its availability and performance. In the case of performance, the main issues are it provides no modifier for Stagger and has low damage, both of which can be countered by choosing the right gear to cover the caveats.

For availability, it cannot be accessed in the first play-through of the game and is only for those who will pass the hardest trial of defeating Annihilation.

This combination of power, speed, and accuracy will prove to be a rewarding choice for players who choose to wield it.