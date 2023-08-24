How To Get The Alkahest Powder In Remnant 2

The Alkahest Powder in Remnant 2 is a crafting material that can be obtained after defeating an optional boss called Gwendil.

This material allows you to craft a superior Weapon Mod called Witchfire. As the name suggests, this mod will allow you to burn your enemies to the ground.

This guide will walk you through the entire process of getting the Alkahest Powder in Remnant 2. So, without further to do, let’s get started.

The Alkahest Powder location in Remnant 2

The Alkahest Powder in Remnant 2 is a valuable item dropped by Gwendil, The Unburnt in Remnant 2. This is a deadly boss you’ll face in the world of Losomn.

To get the Alkahest Powder, players must roll over to the realm of Losomn and start the storyline involving the palace courtyard. Sooner or later, you’ll reach an area of this storyline called the Ironborough. Once you have reached this location, you’ll have to find the Cotton’s Kiln location to come face-to-face with Gwendil.

Gwendil, The Unburnt in Remnant 2, is one of the most terrifying bosses of the game. This formidable foe will launch deadly grenades at you to burn you alive. Moreover, she will also spawn her fire-laden minions to kill you. This is a difficult boss fight, and you’ll have to use the right strategy to defeat her.

After you have defeated Gwendil, you’ll receive multiple rewards, including the Alkahest Powder in Remnant 2.

How to use the Alkahest Power in Remnant 2

The Alkahest Powder is a valuable material that you can bring to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Witchfire Weapon Mod. You can find Ava inside a warehouse.

You will need the following material to craft this weapon mod:

Alkahest Powder x1

Lumenite Crystals x5

Scrap x500

The Witchfire Mod is super cool as it fires projectiles that explode, leaving a trace of fire that will burn your enemies alive. This applies Burning and causes 55 Fire Damage per second.