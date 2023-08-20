If you ever stumbled upon the Council Chamber event when roaming around Losomn in Remnant 2, then you’re in for a real treat. This is a dungeon where you are assigned the task of detective by three Fae judges to help find a traitor among them.

What’s best about this dungeon is that instead of usually blasting around the map murdering everything you see, this time you are trying to find a particular somebody responsible for a murder.

There are also a lot of unique and fantastic cutscenes along with lots of mind-boggling puzzles, secrets, and rewards. With so much to do in the Council Chamber, it’s best to read through this Remnant 2 Council Chamber dungeon guide to make sure that you get everything it has to offer.

How to get to the Council Chamber in Remnant 2

The Council Chamber is a dungeon location that can only be accessed in the Losomn world of Remnant 2. In Adventure mode, keep re-rolling Losomn until you can start from the Palace Courtyard checkpoint.

From there on, you have to find and interact with the Jester to get the quill. This is an important item that is going to help you find the entrance to the Council Chamber.

Keep checking all the doors nearby with the quill until you find the right one. Do note that since there is procedural generation involved, if you cannot find the right door, re-roll Losomn until you do.

How to complete the Council Chamber in Remnant 2

Upon arriving at the Council Chamber central room, you meet with three Magistrates who accuse each other of assassinating the One True King. Since they have no real evidence to find out the real killer, it’s our job to play detective.

Since you have no choice but to accept, it’s best to be prepared to solve a few puzzles. Luckily, everything that you need to solve the Council Chamber’s issue is inside the dungeon.

Enter the Council Tribunal

Your first step to finding the evidence against the assassin is to enter the Council Tribunal. This location is a mirrored image of the Council Chamber itself and is only accessed in a special way.

What you need to find to access the Council Tribunal is a huge mirror. This is located at the opposite end of the dungeon – and you also have to fight a lot of enemies to get there.

Once you find the mirror, interact with it to enter a new area that looks almost the same as the Council Chamber. The only difference is that it looks a bit dull, and you don’t have access to most of the areas compared to the other version.

Solve the Council Tribunal puzzle

Inside the Council Tribunal is a tricky puzzle that needs to be solved to progress to the next stage. You can see a large locked door behind the three judge’s chairs.

That door will only be opened when you solve the puzzle – but you don’t even know what the puzzle is at this point. If you closely look at the reflective surface, you notice that you can walk on it.

When you walk over to the judge’s chairs, look at the floor again and you’ll notice that the insignias marked on the chairs don’t match the ones that are shown in the reflection.

Basically, to solve this puzzle, all you have to do is shuffle around and match the insignias on the chair as shown on the ones in the reflection. When you do that, the door behind the chairs will open and you will be allowed to progress forward.

Find the Assassin’s Dagger

In the area on the other end of the Tribunal door, you come across the One True King lying lifeless on his throne. Here you have to do a little bit of parkour and climb onto the throne from the sides.

Reach the ledge on the throne that’s on the back of the One True King’s neck and you will find a dagger embedded in it. This is the Assassin’s Dagger which was used to murder the king.

When you find the Assassin’s Dagger, you must inspect it to find clues about whom it may belong to. If you look carefully at the hilt’s base, you’ll see an insignia printed on it.

This insignia reflects the one on one of the judge’s chairs. When you go back to the Council Chamber, look at the markings on the chair again and you’ll know who the real assassin is.

However, before you can head back to the real Council Chamber, you get ambushed by a few enemies that were supposed to hide the identity of the killer.

Finish off the incoming groups and return to the Council with the Assassin’s Dagger.

Use the evidence to accuse the correct conspirator

When you get back to the real Council Chamber, a hearing by the Magistrate will be held, and you will be required to present your evidence to accuse the correct Conspirator.

Present the Assassin’s Dagger as your evidence and you’ll witness an interesting execution of the guilty Council Member. When all is done, you will be rewarded with an Ornate Blade, which is an amazing Melee Weapon.

What happens if you accuse the wrong Conspirator?

Regardless of the evidence presented by the Assassin’s Dagger, if you choose to accuse the wrong Council Member, then you are indirectly asking for a fight.

This is because the Fae council considers a false accusation as grounds for instant execution. If you do so, you will enter a boss fight with the Council, where you have to fight all three of the judges off at once.

All three of the judges fight alike, and it’s almost like fighting an Elite Teleport Fae – except that you have to fight three of them at once, so it may be more difficult than expected.

Since they don’t have any distinguishable special abilities, you can choose to target any one of them first. However, it is recommended that you follow a defensive/counterattack strategy against these bosses since they can teleport around the arena – which makes it difficult to defeat them on a purely offensive strategy.

If you manage to defeat all three members of the Council in this fight, you will receive the Fae Protector Signet as a reward rather than the Ornate Blade. Therefore, it’s best to make the choice depending on what reward you want.

The Council Chamber events and bosses

Apart from the Council Chamber’s main quest, there are a few other side events and bosses that you can come across in the dungeon. However, unlike the previous quest, these are optional and may/may not occur depending on your storyline.

The Secret Room and the Executioner Boss

Sometimes, the Council Chamber Dungeon allows you access to a large room holding a huge statue and a couple of paintings hanging on the wall. When you enter this room, your character will say “Something’s odd” – which is your confirmation that you are in the correct room.

In this room, there is one particular painting that can be destroyed to reveal another secret room behind it. Inside this room, you find the Executioner boss, which is an optional boss that drops the Steadfast Mutator upon defeat.

Further on in the secret room, you can also find the Ornate Flail Melee Weapon and a Sapphire Dreamstone.

The Fae Statues Event

While traveling around the dungeon, you may sometimes come across a statue of two Faes holding hands. This is part of an event where you have to tie a Plain Ribbon around their hands, which can be found on a corpse inside the Council Chamber.

When you tie the Plain Ribbon around the statue’s hands, you must leave the area and come back again at a later time. When you do so, you may either receive the Golden Ribbon Amulet or the Silver Ribbon from the statues as a reward.

The Flames Event

You may even sometimes come across the Flames Event in the halls of the Council Chamber Dungeon. This is a small puzzle that includes two sets of five torches, lit with varying colors of flames.

These can either be lit with a white or a blue flame. To change the flame’s color, you must shoot at it, but it changes the adjacent torch’s color as well.

You have the option to either make all of the torches blue or white, which renders the puzzle completed and yields different rewards.

If all the torches are turned blue, you receive the Black Pawn Stamp. But if all the torches are turned white, you receive the White Pawn Stamp.

The former is a Ring that reduces the cooldown of Skills while the latter Ring reduces the Mod Power Requirement of your weapons.