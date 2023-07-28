Remnant 2 Tal Ratha Boss Guide

Tal Ratha is one of the three world bosses you encounter in the world of N’erud in Remnant 2. It is a giant abomination found in the forgotten Prison area. This boss has a unique property; your dialogue choice with this boss can alter its move set and the boss’s fight environment.

The player can potentially fight this boss in either of two states: normal or metaphysical state. In both fights, Tal Ratha’s move set and rewards are different.

The metaphysical state of this boss is marginally harder than the normal state. However, it’s still far easier than the harder bosses you will encounter later.

Where to find Tal Ratha in Remnant 2

Tal Ratha is found in the Forgotten Prison in the world of N’Erud. This is one of the most isolated areas in N’Erud. There are no normal enemies or NPCs in this area. Tal Ratha is the only enemy present in this area.

When you first encounter this boss, a dialogue will trigger. At the end of the dialogue, Tal Ratha will offer to merge your conciseness with his people.

If you accept his offer, he will eat you and you have to fight him in his metaphysical State. If you turn down his offer, the boss fight will commence in a normal state.

How to defeat Tal Ratha in Remnant 2

Depending on your choice, you have to fight Tal Ratha in only one form in Remnant. Both boss fights are actually pretty straightforward. We will begin with the basic, normal state.

Normal State

This version of the boss is considered a little easier than the Metaphysical version. This is because all his attacks are well-telegraphed.

Tal Ratha will start attacking you right after you reject this offer using a plethora of melee attacks. He also spawns a few minions that can be dealt with swiftly.

His attack includes a charge: Tal Ratha runs at you with high speed. Given his size, some players might expect him to move slowly but that is far from true.

Tal Ratha can also suck air from his mouth and pull you towards himself. He also has a few projectile attacks in the form of vomit and homing orbs.

Just aim for this inside of Tal Ratha’s mouth to deal critical damage. It should be fairly easy even for players with shaky aim given that he has a giant mouth.

Metaphysical State

This version of Tal Ratha can be fought if you accept his offer. Unlike the normal state, this version has a lot of projectile attacks that will keep you on your toes. Aim for his head to deal critical damage.

Tal Ratha has a large beam attack that has a fairly slow startup. You can dodge it easily by dodging to either left or right.

He can also teleport to do one of two different attacks. Either he can teleport to a higher location and slam on the ground creating dealing AOE damage or he will teleport straight to you and perform a melee combo. Both of these moves can be avoided by staying mobile.

Rewards for defeating Tal Ratha

Depending on which state you defeat this boss, you will receive different rewards.

Normal State

Scrap

1x Lumenite Crystal

Shining Essence Echo

Tomb of Knowledge

Spiced Bile

Metaphysical State