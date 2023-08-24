How To Get Corrosive Rounds In Remnant 2

Bullets make you bleed but lace them with poison and they will make you suffer for even longer. That is exactly what Corrosive Rounds do in Remnant 2.

It is a weapons mod that is going to turn your normal rounds into poisonous rounds. These modded bullets are going to have a delayed effect over the course of the next 10 seconds. Now the enemy is going to lose small amounts of health continuously without you lifting a finger. Not only that, your chances of landing a critical strike also go up by 15%. Let’s find out how we can get this weapon mod.

Corrosive Rounds Location in Remnant 2

Since it is a weapon mod, you can only craft Corrosive Rounds in Remnant 2. You cannot loot it from anywhere. You need to head to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 to craft yourself some Corrosive Rounds. Before you head down there, make sure to have the following items handy:

Scrap x500

5x Lumenite Crystal

Tainted Ichor

You can get the scrap and the crystal quite easily in Remnant 2. The main issue here is the Tainted Ichor. This going to be a pain to acquire, if you don’t know what you are dealing with. You can get this as a reward for successfully defeating Magister Dullain.

It is a boss whom you will face while exploring the Shattered Gallery in Losmn. Once you have defeated it, take the Tainted Inchor straight back to Ward 13. Visit Ava and you will be able to craft the mod. Once you have it, slap it on any gun with an open mod slot and call it a day.

How to use Corrosive Rounds in Remnant 2

Corrosive Rounds is a weapon mod that is going to deal damage over time, on top of the regular damage you were already going to deal with a normal bullet. If you want to get the max out of it, then this is how you are going to use it.

When fighting a boss, as soon as the battle starts, you are going to use the mod and fire as many corrosive rounds at the boss. What this will do is deal massive amounts of damage at the start of the fight and over the next 10 seconds, the boss’s health is going to drop without you even doing anything because of the Corroded status effect you have inflicted.

Afterward, continue with the battle and use them as soon as the cooldown timer runs out. You can pair it with a ring that helps with Mod Power Generation such as Dense Silicon Ring.

If you want to curate a whole build around this weapon mod then you can go for the Poisonous Alchemist Build. The rest is up to your imagination. You can also make this mod work in another build such as a Gunslinger or an Alchemist Build.