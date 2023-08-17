Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Weapons

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a huge variety of weapons of every type and each class. While most of the weapons in BG3 are generic copies with different names, there are some weapons that are not only unique but can be considered simply the best. These weapons range from sickles to staffs and swords to greatswords.

Best Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

In this guide, we will cover 10 of the best weapons in BG3 that we come across during our journey through the Forgotten Realms. The list below is in no particular order. Let’s begin our journey to find the weapons that create bloodshed of such a magnitude that even puts all mind flayers to shame.

Adamantine Longsword

Type; Longsword

Damage; 1D8+1 (single-handed/slashing). 1D10+1 (dual-handed/slashing)

Proficiency Bonuses; Pommel Strike, Lacerate, Rush Attack

Location; This rare longsword can only be crafted inside Grymforge at the location (X: -626, Y: 405) during the quest The Adamantine Forge. You will need two items to craft this legendary weapon, Longsword Mould (X: -609, Y:288) and Mithral Ore (X: -642, Y: 257).

Once you have both items available, go to Adamantine Forge (X: -561, Y: 234) and combine both items to obtain Adamantine Longsword.

Pale Oak

Type; Quarterstaff

Damage; 1D6 (single-handed/bludgeoning). 1D8 (dual-handed/bludgeoning)

Proficiency Bonus; Topple, Faithwarden’s Vines

Location; This magic staff can only be obtained by finishing “Investigate Kagha’s Secret and Expose her” quest. You must avoid doing “Find Halsin” quest before it as killing the leaders of Goblin Camp will finish Kagha’s quest prematurely. Spare Kagha to receive one of the best weapons in BG3 as it not only allows you to conjure vines, but you can also traverse druidic vines without taking any damage.

Sickle of Boooal

Type; Sickle

Damage; 2D4 (slashing)

Proficiency Bonus; Lacerate

Location; You can loot this sickle of a false god from a dead body at (X: -410, Y: 280) inside Festering Cove-Underdark. Sickle of Boooal can also be purchased from Pooldrip merchant inside the cove. This sickle provides bonus damage against already bleeding enemies. It is our favourite sickle category weapon in BG3.

Joltshooter

Type; Longbow

Damage; 1D8 (piercing)

Proficiency Bonus; Hamstring Shot

Location; This legendary weapon is a reward for completing “Rescue the Grand Duke” quest in BG3. If you deal damage to an enemy with the Joltshooter, it will grant you two additional shock charges for the next attacks.

Sword of Justice

Type; Greatsword

Damage; 2D6+5 (slashing)

Proficiency Bonus; Cleave, Pommel Strike, Lacerate

Location; This amazing weapon in BG3 can be obtained by completing the side quest “Hunt the Devil”. Talk to Anders on the Risen Road, inside a broken hut (X: 105, Y: 555) to receive this quest. Whether you kill Karlach or kill Anders, you will get Sword of Justice in both cases.

Mourning Frost

Type; Quarterstaff

Damage; 1D6 + 1D4 cold (single handed/bludgeoning). 1D8 + 1D4 cold (dual handed/bludgeoning)

Proficiency Bonus; Ray of Frost, Topple

Location; Mourning Frost can only be crafted by finding three items from the Underdark. These items include Icy metal, Icy Helve and Icy Crystal. Defeat the spectator near the Selunite Outpost waypoint (X: 127, Y: -240) to obtain Icy Helve.

Next go to the Sussur Tree in Dread Hollow underdark (X: -40, Y: -171) and loot Filro the Forgotten’s corpse to obtain Icy Crystal. For Icy Metal, complete “Defeat Duergar Intruders” and bring Nere’s head to Mycnoid sovereign (X: 76, Y: -98). Loot the pale corpse (X: 49, Y: -77) to obtain the final piece of the puzzle. This ultra rare weapon can inflict chill status effect on enemies once they are hurt with cold damage.

Blood of Lathander

Type; Mace

Damage; 1D6+3

Proficiency Bonus; Concussive Smash

Location; This weapon can be obtained by completing “Find the blood of Lathander” quest in Rosymorn Monastery (Creche Y’llek). Blood of Lathander casts holy light that blinds all undead for a certain period. However, this ability requires players to long rest for next use.

Another special ability of this weapon includes reviving the players and the allies with 2-10 HP once your HP is gone. This skill also needs a long rest to reset making it one of the best weapons in BG3.

Intransigent Warhammer

Type; Warhammer

Damage; 1D8 (single handed/bludgeoning). 1D10 (dual handed/bludgeoning)

Proficiency Bonus; Backbreaker, Concussive Smash, Weakening Strike

Location; This rare weapon is available inside a watertight chest at (X: -450, Y: -527) in the Ebonlake area of the underdark. Once you kill an enemy with Intransigent Warhammer, it gains the ability to make the surrounding enemies prone.

Monster Slayer Glaive

Type; Glaive

Damage; 1D10+1 (slashing)

Proficiency Bonus; Brace, Rush Attack, Lacerate

Location; This unique weapon is available to purchase from Roah Moonglow inside the Shattered Sanctum in BG3. This area is to the west of Druid Grove and in the northern corner of Goblin Camp (from where you rescue Halsin). Monster Slayer Glaive increases damage against monsters by 1D4 and increases jump radius by 1.5m.

Corrosive Flail

Type; Flail

Damage; 1D8+1 (bludgeoning)

Proficiency Bonus; Concussive Smash, Weakening Strike

Location; This rare weapon is available to purchase from Derreth Bonecloak in the Mycnoid Colony-Underdark area of BG3. Corrosive flail deals 5 damage to an enemy that somehow manages to avoid your attack, making it an extremely important weapon against enemies with higher AC.

These are some of the best weapons in BG3 that will help you overcome most of the odds with a bit of luck in the mix.