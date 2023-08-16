How To Complete Helsik Ritual Puzzle In Baldur’s Gate 3

Ever wished you could go to hell? Well, Baldur’s Gate 3 lets you do that with the aid of the diabolist, Helsik. If you are following Lae’zel’s storyline and decide to free Prince Orpheus or made a deal with Raphael and now want to back out of it, you will have to visit the House of Hope, Raphael’s palace in Hell. Unfortunately, to open the portal to House of Hope, you need to complete a ritual. We are here to help you solve this Ritual Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 inside Helsik’s room.

Where to find Diabolist to enter House of Hope in BG3

Before you can enter the House of Hope to steal the Orphic Hammer or destroy your contract, you need to find a Diabolist who will be willing to take the risk of stealing from Raphael. This diabolist is Helsik who has a shop called Devil’s Fee within the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Head to coordinates X: -39, Y: -9 to find Helsik and start the ritual to enter House of Hope in BG3.

How to make a deal with Helsik

Helsik is the owner of Devil’s Fee, and you can interact with her behind the reception at Devil’s Fee at any time. You can’t just walk up to Helsik and tell her you want to get to House of Hopes. During your time in Baldur’s Gate, players can visit Devil’s Fee multiple times and pay Helsik 100 gold for information.

Helsik offers to tell you how to enter House of Hope but asks for 20,000 Gold which is an insane amount. Rich players can just pay 20,000 Gold and Helsik will tell you where is the portal. So you can use it to get to the House of Hope and give you all the items you need to conduct the ritual at the portal itself.

The next option players have is to try and intimidate Helsik. You can pass the intimidate check and have the price for the information and ritual reduced to 10,000 Gold. This is still a steep price for a lot of players, but there is another option players can opt for.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The third option players have to haggle with Helsik. Here, players can offer Helsik an artefact from Raphael’s collection. For this, Helsik will help you get to the House of Hope for free.

The item you need to bring Helsik for a free pass to House of Hope is the Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength. The Gauntlets are found inside the House of Hope, so Helsik will allow you passage into the house on the promise that you will bring back the Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength for her.

Whatever method players choose to enter House of Hope, they will still have to perform Helsik’s ritual to open the portal. Helsik will give you the items you need for the ritual so you don’t have to find ingredients. She will direct you to the portal, which is on the second floor of Devil’s Fee itself.

How to complete Helsik’s Ritual Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you either pay Helsik or promise to bring back the artefact she wants, players will get the items they need for the ritual and will be sent to the pentagram drawn on the second floor of Devil’s Fee in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Along with the required items, players will also get a grimoire. Players can read this to get clues about where to place the ritual items on the pentagram.

You need to be facing the desk in the middle of the room so that part of the pentagram is considered the north point. Later, check your inventory for the Ritual Pouch, and drop all the items in it on the ground. This allows you to move them easily around the pentagram and put them where they should be.

Place the Skull on the north northern star point. Place the Coin of Mammon on the star point to the right of the Skull. Place the Diamond on the lower right star point of the pentagram. The Incense goes on the lower left star point of the pentagram.

Lastly, place the Infernal Marble in the center of the pentagram itself. Putting all the items in the correct places will complete Helsik’s ritual in BG3. This will open the portal that will take players to the House of Hope.