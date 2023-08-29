Baldur’s Gate 3 Yurgir Boss Guide

At some point during Astarion’s companion quest, The Pale Elf, you will meet Raphael, the devil. The objective of the quest Kill Rapheal’s Old Enemy will be to kill an old nemesis of his known as Yurgir, the Orthon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Yurgir will look like a giant red demonic beast with long horns. Moreover, he will also be pointing a crossbow at you when you meet him initially. This battle will face its fair share of challenges, as you won’t face Yurgir in BG3 alone. Instead, this orthon will be accompanied by his minions (the Merregons).

You will also have to face the displacer beast blocking your path. If you have difficulty facing the demonic Yurgir, then worry not; I will cover all the aspects in this Guide.

Where to find Yurgir in BG3

To find Yurgir, the Orthon, you must undergo a quest known as Kill Rapheal’s Old Enemy during the second Act. You must meet the devil near the House of Hope and make a deal with him to decipher Astarion’s scars. After that, you can then head inside the Thorm Mausoleum in BG3.

Once inside, you will want to head north past another puzzle and then go east from that place. You will find a displacer beast lurking inside; follow it, and soon enough, it will take you to Yurgir in BG3. However, you will be trapped on all sides as Yurgir will aim his crossbow at you along with his minions.

Yurgir dialogue options

During your conversation, Yurgir will smell Rapheal’s scent on you, leading him to believe you are working with the devil, his enemy. This will enrage him.

“He wants you dead,” and then proceed with choosing:

“I’ve had dealings with that devil. Maybe we can help each other.”

Yurgir in BG3 will state his unfulfilled contract with Rapheal and demand Rapheal’s location from you. Since you don’t want to make the devil your enemy just yet, you can select the option which says

“Raphael could be anywhere. But let me go, and I’ll free you from his grasp.”

The Orthon will laugh it off and then mock you for offering help when he is already bound to this place. He will also tell you that if he leaves this place, he will become Rapheal’s slave in BG3.

Now you can select the dialogue option “Show me this contract. Perhaps there’s something you missed”. Yurgir will then start ranting the contract terms to you in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You will hear the narrator talk about the final lyrics lingering inside your mind. You can use this info to your advantage and trick the beast into doing the hard work for you in BG3.

How to defeat Yurgir in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yurgir is responsible for the carnage in that place; you can fight and kill him. Furthermore, the sheer number of enemies surrounding you can be overwhelming.

However, this fight has two sides: you can either fight Yurgir and his minions head-on or go over dialogue options and let him kill everyone apart from you and your party in BG3. We will be discussing the outcome for both of these below.

Option 1: Fighting Yurgir

If you want good loot, it is suggested that you confront Yurgir, the Orthon, and kill him in a physical confrontation. Instead of following the Displacer beast, turn right towards the broken path leading to the staircase. Jump towards it and then follow that path.

On the upper level, you will pass the perception check, revealing the exact location of Yurgir and his Merregons in BG3. Instead of getting ambushed, you can position your party members behind the minions.

The displacer beast will be a hassle as it can duplicate itself. Since the enemies can overwhelm you with crossbow and axe attacks, you need to plan your move accordingly.

Once you are done killing the surrounding foes, you can focus your attacks on taking down Yurgir. Since your enemies are melee-based, the best plan you can come up with is to take him on even before the battle starts in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You can do a sneak attack on Yurgir and not miss it. This way, you will have a second chance to attack him again, which, if successful, will bring Yurgir’s life down by 40-50 points. Once the battle starts, Yurgir will use the Orthonic Handbombs at you, delivering fatal damage. He also tends to cloak his appearance and turn invisible during the fight.

Use Minthara’s Mace to reveal Yurgir’s location

You can use spells such as Faerie Fire, Cloud of Daggers, Lightning Bolt, Moonbeam, etc., to illuminate Yurgir and then carry out your attacks on him. Similarly, if you have also acquired Minthara’s Mace before this battle, you can use it to attack Yurgir and reveal his location.

During the end of the fight, when the Orthon senses that he is extremely low on health, he will unleash a ton of Orthonic Handbombs at you. Avoid these at all costs because if one explodes, it will lead to a chain explosion.

Keep the attack ongoing at Yurgir and his allies, and eventually, you will be able to kill them all and win this boss fight in Baldur’s Gate 3. This method will take its toll on you since you will confront many high-level enemies, such as the Displacer beast. Take your time dealing with these, and focus your strong attacks on Yurgir.

Option 2: Talk Yurgir into killing the enemies

If you are not interested in taking the direct route and fighting Yurgir and his allies, you can work the smart way instead in BG3. That would be to persuade Yurgir to kill all his allies and convince him to kill himself.

You must pass the ability check involving persuasion checks in Baldur’s Gate 3. To turn Yurgir against his minion (Merregons), you will need to select the dialogue in which you tell him that his minions know the right terms of the contract and are hiding it from him.

This way, you will have to pass the persuasion check and roll a number greater or equal to 16, after which Yurgir will kill the minions in BG3.

After the Merregons are dealt with, you can shift your focus to having Yurgir deal with the Displacer Beast next. For that, you will have to go through another persuasion check and roll out a dice number greater and equal to 21. Once you succeed, Yurgir will eliminate Nessa, the Displacer Beast, for you.

Now that all of Yurgir’s allies have perished, you can finally shift your focus on the Orthon in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will also have to pass the persuasion check and roll out a number greater than 21 this time. Yurgir will kill himself if you are successful and end this boss fight for you.

Remember that these persuasion checks will increase with each kill. If you fail in any of these, Yurgir will directly initiate the fight against you.

This way is relatively more efficient and will also be quicker compared to fighting Yurgir head-on. You should follow this route to defeat Yurgir and his allies without hassle in BG3.

Yurgir rewards and loot

Once you defeat Yurgir and complete Rapheal’s quest, you can salvage the following items in Baldur’s Gate 3. These include the Infernal Metal and a cool-looking Hellfire Hand Crossbow.