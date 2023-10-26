How To Solve The Ramazith Tower Puzzle In Baldur’s Gate 3

Sorcerous Sundries, the domain of Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3, is home to numerous puzzles and awesome loot. Solving the Ramazith Tower Puzzle in BG3, at the top of Sorcerous Sundries, can lead players to unlock a legendary staff for their characters. However, the greater the reward, the greater the challenge. The Ramazith Tower puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite a complex one, but luckily, we are here to help you solve it with ease.

How to get to Ramazith Tower

As mentioned before, the puzzle is at the top of Sorcerous Sundries. This is present in the Lower City section of Baldur’s Gate 3, near the southeast side of the map. The location is quite easy to see on the map as it’s a large circle.

Now, inside, go to the second floor, and here, you’ll see some portals. To reach the Ramazith Tower, choose the white portal on the left side of the orange portal. Once through, you’ll end up in a large round room with different levels and paths. From here, look for an opening and aim for the level below the one you are on. Jump or teleport down.

On this floor, you’ll see four windows with stone blocks in front of them. Once you go up to them, use the See Invisibility, which will reveal a plaque button in front of it. To find the right button that will take you to the Ramazith Tower puzzle, you can go around and see what each one is labeled. The one you are looking for is labeled Below.

Another way is to go for the window that has the sunlight coming straight in from. That is the right one you need to interact with.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Ramazith Tower puzzle solution

Once you are down in the lower chamber after the correct button, you’ll find yourself in a circular room. This room has two large blue orbs, along with a small display case and a chest. The chest has some valuable items, so don’t miss those.

Now, for the Ramazith Tower puzzle, you need to remove the magical blue orbs. For that, you need a specific spell called See Invisibility, which will reveal the levers in front of them. Both of these levers need a successful roll to remove the orb. At this point, it is better to save so that you can load if your rolls fail.

To remove the orbs, you need to pass a 20 DC Arcana check. This is an Intelligence skill that can be wielded by Warlocks, Wizards, Sorcerers, Bards, and Druids. Once done, you’ll get access to two items.

The reward for completing the Ramazith Tower puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a piece of clothing called Robe of the Weave, which is a Very Rare armor piece. It increases the Armor class by +2, and gives +1 to spell saves and spell attack rolls. Additionally, whenever the wearer succeeds in a saving throw, they regain 1-6 hit points.

However, the main reward for which you should come to the puzzle is a legendary staff called Markoheshkir. With the staff, you gain +1 bonus to Spell Save and Attack Rolls. On top of that, the unique bonus of the staff grants Kereska’s Favor. Because of that, you can cast a spell for free without consuming a spell slot. This bonus can only be triggered once per Long Rest.