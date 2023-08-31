Baldur’s Gate 3 Finesse Weapons Guide 

Not only does Baldur’s Gate 3 have a variety of spells, but it also has several weapons. Among weapons, Finesse weapons are special kinds of weapons, like Rapiers, Daggers, etc. As the name suggests, the techniques to use these weapons differ from Simple or Martial weapons.
Not all classes can benefit from and use Finesse because they use a different ability to scale up and calculate damage.
What is Finesse in BG3
Finesse is a weapon property, which means your weapon will use Dexterity rather than your Strength for damage and success of the attack. It only happens if the wielder’s Dexterity is higher than his Strength.
Whenever you use the finesse weapon, it will scale up according to your Dexterity score. It means the higher your Dexterity, the higher the attack’s success and the damage. It is especially for classes focusing on Dexterity, like Rogue and Bard.
If you are playing with the Dexterity-focused class, boost your Dexterity so you can fully maximize the potential of Finesse weapons.
All Finesse Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3
Five types of weapons use Finesse in Baldur’s Gate 3. They are Daggers, Darts, Rapiers, Scimitars, and Shortswords. Any weapon that falls within those categories will be a Finesse weapon. To make it easier for you to identify Finesse weapons, we have listed all the Finesse weapons below.
Daggers
- Arcane Absorption Dagger
- Dagger
- Polished Dagger
- Ritual Dagger
- Sussur Dagger
- Worgfang
- Assassin’s Touch
- Blade Of The First Blood
- Rhapsody
Darts
- Any darts
Rapiers
- Rapier
- Sword Of Screams
- Pelorsun Blade
- Duellist’s Prerogative
Scimitars
- Goblin Scimitar
- Scimitar
- Adamantine Scimitar
- Speedy Reply
- Thorn Blade
Shortswords
- Scrap Sword
- Steelforged Sword
- Shortsword
- Shortsword Of First Blood
- Githyanki Shortsword
- Practice Sword
- Sword Of Life Stealing
- Knife Of The Undermountain King
- Crimson Mischief
- Ambusher
Who can use Finesse Weapons in BG3?
Since Finesse weapons use Dexterity to damage opponents, not all classes can use these weapons. Must use Finesse weapons if you are playing with the Rogue class because it greatly helps with the sneaking ability of Rogues.
Other classes that use Finesse weapons as their proficiency are Wizards (Daggers), Sorcerers (Daggers), Druids (Daggers and Scimitars), Monk (Shortwords), and Bards (Rapiers and Shortswords).