Should you side with Glut or Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 loves to toy with our feelings by putting us in impossible situations. One such situation arises in the Underdark’s Myconid Colony when you must decide whether you will stay with Sovereign Glut or betray him in favor of Sovereign Spaw in BG3. This is not an easy task, and we are still not over with the decision we took. But let us explain to you everything in detail to make things a bit easier for you.

Before deciding to become an ally to anyone, let’s look what will be the consequences of our actions in both cases. The outcomes for siding with either Glut or Spaw in BG3 are drastically different and result in you receiving disapproval from at least one of your party members.

What if you side with Sovereign Glut in BG3

Upon helping Glut complete his revenge during Avenge Glut’s Circle quest, he will ask you one more favor. Kill Spaw as he let Glut’s people die in vain. When Glut needed help, Spaw refused, and it obliterated every single one from Glut’s Myconid colony.

If you decide to side with Glut and accept the quest, go back to Spaw and talk to him. This will automatically initiate hostility and you must take down Spaw. However, this is easier said than done as you must fight the whole colony in addition to Sovereign Spaw.

Here is a tip, kill Spaw as fast as you can. This will allow Glut to take over the Mycnoid colony and end the hostilities against you. Glut will end up as the sole ruler and will reward you with the following items.

Winter’s Clutches

Featherlight Boots

Ring of Fire

What if you side with Sovereign Spaw in BG3

If you decide to betray Glut and side with Spaw, Glut will become hostile instantly. Despite lacking manpower, he is an extremely formidable foe. We recommend that you prepare well before taking Glut head-on.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Upon defeating Glut, return to Spaw and tell him about Glut’s plans and what you did. This will make Sovereign Spaw happy, and he will reward you with a lot of gold, scrolls, consumables and best of all, Shadow of Manzoberranzan.

It is a Very Rare helmet in BG3 with Shrouded in Shadow ability. This ability allows players to turn invisible for some time only after a long rest. You will also receive two titles. Oathbreaker for killing Glut and Kin Spirit for helping Spaw.

Should you side with Glut or Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before moving any further, we would like to tell you that the loot from both sovereign bodies is the same. It includes

Scrolls of hold person and blur

Rogue’s Morsel

Hastening Spores

Myconid Flesh

Nightlight Fond

Now the big question “Should you side with Glut or Spaw in BG3?”. There is no straightforward answer to this question. There are different rewards for different choices, and it totally depends on you what kind of path you want to take in BG3. If you kill Spaw, it will strengthen your bond with Astarion as you will earn his approval. However, siding with Spaw earns you Karlach’s favor.

Just to get our hands on Shadow of Manzoberranzan and to be with the best girl Karlach, we decided to side with Spaw (at the cost of angering a few colleagues). However, it is totally up to you how you want this age-long rivalry to pan out in BG3.