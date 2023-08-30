How To Defeat The Duergar Intruders In Baldur’s Gate 3

In the Underdark world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will take on the Defeat the Duergar Intruders quest. This quest aims to eliminate the Duergar who have terrorized the Underdark. The quest is available in the Underdark World. Once you enter the Myconid Colony, the narrator will ask you to speak with Sovereign Spaw, who is the leader of Myconid Colony.

He will ask your help to eliminate the threat of Duergars. When you accept, the journal will be updated with Defeat, the Intruder quest. Our guide will help you complete the Defeat the Duergar Intruders quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Kill the Duergar by the lake in BG3

To kill the Duergars, head toward the Underdark Beach. You will encounter a Duergar named Gekh Coal. He will meet you in a hostile manner. There is no need to continue the conversation as the result will only lead to conflict. So, immediately attack.

Three more Duergars will appear on the scene. All your party members should attack Gekh Coal first and eliminate him immediately because Gekh Coal can summon some corpses to fight for him.

Report back to Myconid Sovereign

Once you clear the threat of Duergaars in the Underdark, loot the corpses and get back to Mycolid Colony to talk with Sovereign Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3.

He will give you the title of “Peacebringer” and reveal a door from which you will get rewards for saving the Underdark. But the unfortunate part is that getting to that treasure is a quest.

Should you side with Sovereign Glut or the Sovereign Spaw in Baldurs Gate 3

On your way to defeat the Duergar Intruders in BG3, you will meet Sovereign Glut. He, too, will ask your help to defeat the Duergars. When you get rid of them and on your way to report the Sovereign Spaw, you will meet him again.

He will reveal that you should help him remove Sovereign Spaw, as he didn’t help him defeat the Duergars. Here, you can side either with the Sovereign Glut or Sovereign Spaw. Let’s look at the results of both:

Siding with Soverign Glut

If you try to side with Sovereign Glut, Astarion will approve your decision, while all other companions will disapprove. When you report to Sovereign Spaw, he can read your mind and ask your intentions. There, you will start a fight and kill Sovereign Spaw.

Remember, doing this will turn the Myconid Colony hostile towards you, and you will not reach the treasure door that the Spaw revealed. However, you will be handsomely rewarded by the Sovereign Glut. The main catch is that killing the Sovereign Spaw in Baldur’s Gate 3 Defeat the Duergar Intruders quest will unlock evil quests. You will not have many quests available in the future. It is not a recommended decision.

Siding with Sovereign Spaw

When you report to Sovereign Spaw, and he will ask you about your intentions, you can reveal Sovereign Glut’s intentions. This will result in your fight against the Sovereign Glut. But there will be no other consequence for that.

