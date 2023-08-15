How To Get Mourning Frost In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a long list of melee and Ranged weapons, and Mourning Frost is one of the best weapons you can craft and use. You can either buy or craft it. You can use it as a single-handed or double-handed weapon to deal Bludgeoning damage to enemies.

To craft it, you will require three items. Finding and getting these items is the hard part. For this, we will guide you so that you can find all the items and craft the Mourning Frost and tell you the effects it imparts on enemies.

How to craft Mourning Frost in BG3

Mourning Frost is a powerful and craftable weapon. You will need the Icy Crystal, Icy Metal, and Icy Helve to craft the Mourning Frost by combing them. We will now see how to find all these items in BG3.

Icy Crystal

Travel to the Dread Hollow region in Baldur’s Gate 3 to get the Icy crystal. You must travel North of the map and towards the Sussur Tree Roots area. If you have come from the North, you can stop and prepare on the bridge before the glowing balls.

The Filro the Forgotten has the Icy Crystal. He is a level 5 loth-sworn Drow. He is evil and will not listen to anything, so negotiation is not an option. You must fight or steal the Icy Crystal from him using stealth.

If you take the non-violent path, ensure you have enough Dexterity so that Sleight of Hand can succeed. You can also choose the character with the highest Dexterity for this task. Use the Cat’s Grace spell to take more advantage in dexterity checks and Guidance to get a bonus in ability checks.

You must use the Potion of Invisibility in Baldur’s Gate 3 to sneak past. Now you can move towards Filro. He will be located near the end of the root of the Sussur Tree, as shown in the map indicated by a straight arrow.

The place is full of Hook Horrors, which will attack you if they see you. With the BG3 potion of Invisibility, you can sneak past them without effort. Filro will be near a ledge at the end of this path.

When you are close to Filro, crouch down, approach him, and steal the Icy Crystal from his inventory. You can either fast-travel in BG3 to safety or sneak back.

If you plan to spill some blood to get the Crystal, you can gear up and fight against Filro. His Hook Horrors will accompany him. This will be a brutal fight; you have an excellent chance of losing if preparation is not done accordingly.

Try to keep Filro far from the ledge because he might fall into the abyss and dies, taking the items with him. He also has important information and many other items besides the Icy Crystal, so killing him will give those items too.

During the fight, defeat the Hook Horrors and then beat Filro. When defeated, you will get his loot in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Icy Helve

The Icy Helve is the most challenging part because you must take on a powerful enemy called the Spectator in BG3. This enemy can wipe you out in seconds if you are not careful. Besides that, the area is also dangerous, and exploding mushrooms can push you off the edge.

You must approach the Fort in BG3 Underdark to get to the Icy Helve. Now get out of the fort and stand near the Northern gate of the fort; you will find a small path to your right which you can jump on. Take this path and destroy the orange mushrooms until you find a few frozen Drows. The location of the Drows in Baldur’s Gate 3 is indicated on the map with a yellow circle.

Now you can either take on the Spectator or kill the one with the Icy Helve. As indicated in the image above, he is Dhroun and will be the second one near you; You can then kill from the edge of the path you took.

The Spectator will start to search around as soon as he is hit. You have to avoid being detected and use sneak to see the extent of his vision. When Dhroun is killed in BG3, you can jump from the edge to the floor. After that, you can sneak toward the wall in front and jump up when the Spectator is not looking. You can then loot his corpse and get out of here.

If you want to kill the spectator in Baldur’s Gate 3 and avoid sneaking around, you must gear up heavily. This is because he is a formidable enemy, and he revives the frozen Drows to aid him. You must avoid dealing damage to them and only kill the spectator.

This will be hard to pull off because they will also be moving around and dealing damage. Also, ensure that Dhroun doesn’t fall into the abyss. This is because he will take the Icy Helve with him too.

If you have killed the spectator and freed the Drows, you can talk to Dhroun in BG3 and ask for the Icy Helve. If he does not listen or the negotiations don’t go smoothly, you will have to kill all the Drows and Dhroun to get the Icy Helve.

Icy Metal

The Icy Metal is the final item you will need to craft the Mourning Frost in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find it in possession of a downed Drow Corpse. This corpse will be in the treasury of the Myconids.

Myconids are mushroom-based civilizations that you will find in Underdark. They are in the North-Central part of Underdark, indicated by the curved arrow. You will have to befriend this civilization. This will soon contact you and ask you to meet their leader, The Sovereign.

The Sovereign will give you a quest in which you have to protect the Myconids Circle. In this quest, you will have to find a group of Dark Drawes in BG3 and kill them. When completed, you will have earned the trust of the Myconids, and they will let you have anything from their treasury. In the treasury is the Drow’s Corpse, which you can loot.

You must befriend them and complete the Protect the Myconids Circle quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you go against them, you will not quickly get the Icy Metal.

If you haven’t completed the quest given by “The Sovereign” or made the Myconids your enemies, you will not be granted access to their treasury. Here you will have to move near the Treasury and use teleportation to get into the treasury, loot the corpse, and get out without being spotted.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Mourning Frost uses

The Mourning Frost is a powerful weapon for the mages in Baldur’s Gate 3 . You can use this weapon on Gale if he has an ice build or equips it on your character if you are a mage or Sorcerer with an Ice build.

Mourning Frost in BG3 deals 1D6 Bludgeoning damage with one hand and 1D8 Bludgeoning Damage with 2 hands. Other than that, you will also deal with the Heart of Ice. When you are dealing cold damage and have the Heart of Ice on the enemy you are dealing damage, you will gain +1 cold damage to them.

This weapon also has the insidious Cold. This perk has a chance to impart Chilled on enemies when they get cold damage. Lastly, you get the Ray of Frost which reduces movement by 3m.