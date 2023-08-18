How To Deal With The Devil In Baldur’s Gate 3

If you have heard the phrase Devil in Disguise, you will see its prime example in one NPC character named Raphael in BG3. You will come to meet him during Act 3, where he will come to you with an intriguing offer that you will find hard to decline. This is a part of your personal quest Deal with the Devil in Baldur’s Gate 3.

After he introduces himself to you, you can select the option to ask him to join you. He will decline and state his tastes are different. This way, he will transport you to his House of Hope. Raphael will display his true devil form to you and exclaim himself to be your savior in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Through your dialogues, you will learn that he will be talking about helping you with the Tadpole problem in your head. This may sound enticing as you may have been suffering from using the powers of the Illithid tadpoles inside your head. Here, you will have a decision to make here.

To help you, we have devised this guide on how to deal with the Devil (Rapheal) in Baldur’s Gate 3.

BG3 Deal With The Devil quest walkthrough

After you reach the Devil’s place, you will have some dialogue with him, after which you will have four options to choose from which will include:

Option 1: I’ll do anything to get rid of the Tadpole

If you select this option, the Devil will tempt you to put up a fight so that he may break you by stealing away your victory option. Then he will insult you in every way possible, stating that you should beg, steal, and shop around to find a cure.

This way, you will always remain helpless, and in the end, you will lose hope and have no choice but to accept Raphael’s option in BG3. Then he will transport you back to where you were before you met this Devil.

Option 2: I need to think this over

The Devil will treat you contemptuously by reviewing this option and stating that your only hope is in his hands. Following the dialogue options, he will also ask you for something in return if you say you are interested in his offer.

Option 3: You’re mad if you think I’ll make a deal with a devil

After you choose this option, the Devil will be offended in Baldur’s Gate 3. He will still mock you by stating that you will change your mind when you don’t find a cure. Like before, his taunts will end with you losing hope and crawling back to him.

Then Raphael will state that the Tadpole will slowly take over your mind and that he will be there when this happens in BG3. After that, you will be transported back to your party members, who will respect you for this decision.

Option 4: Then fix it, or die by my hand

The Devil will simply jeer at your words and then continue to ridicule you by mentioning that only he has the cure. To get that, you will come to make a deal with Devil in BG3, but this is not the case as you don’t need to take up his offer and can work your way out to find a cure yourself.

Regardless of your choice to reject Rapheal’s offer, you will be brought back to your place. Moreover, you will also have the option to accept this Devil’s offer later on.

Should you accept Raphael’s deal in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Devil Raphael will offer you a deal for fixing the tadpole problem in your head in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you should know that the Devil’s offer will always be intriguing and will come with a price to pay later in BG3. So come to the benefits you will reap from this Devil’s deal. You will end up receiving the following rewards:

Orphic Hammer Cure to the Illithid Parasite

However, as sweet as this deal may sound, the consequences will also be dire. Since the Devil Rapheal will task you with bringing him the crown, that will be controlling the Elder Brain in Baldur’s Gate 3. By now, you should know that this Devil means no good, so handing him something this powerful will mean devastating consequences in the future.

You should simply choose to reject his offer. You can find a cure for the tadpole problem and even obtain the Orphic Hammer by your means in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to get the Orphic Hammer without accepting Raphael’s offer

For that to happen, you will need to complete a quest known as the Gauntlet of Shar in BG3. Ensure you don’t kill a particular NPC character named Yurgir, as he will come in handy for you to get the Orphic Hammer later on.

If you don’t kill him, he will give you all the information on breaking into the Devil’s home. This way, you can sneak inside Rapheal’s house without alerting the Devil in BG3. Once inside, you can steal the Orphic Hammer and return to your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Devil will eventually know that you stole it from him, given that he offered it at a certain price. This way, his opinion of making you submit to his earlier deal will decrease, and you won’t fall under his influence. Instead, you will have gained the Orphic Hammer, which you can use in BG3.