Rosymorn Monastery is an important place during Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3. Other than holding good loot and items, the monastery is also a key place to visit when you are following Lae’zel’s path to remove the parasite. You might also just have found the monastery while exploring the world of BG3.

Even if you have found the Rosymorn Monastery, the door to the monastery is closed and you need to find a way to get past it. This guide will help you find and enter the Rosymorn Monastery in BG3.

Where is Rosymorn Monastery in BG3

The Rosymorn Monastery is found in the Mountain Pass area of the BG3 world map. Enter the Mountain Pass, west of Waukeen’s Rest waypoint. Follow the path of Mountain Pass until you get to the Trielta Crags waypoint.

From here, follow the path northeast. This path leads you toward the Rosymorn Monastery. You will also find Lady Esther near the start of this path who asks you to steal a Githyanki egg.

On your way, you will find a cable car. You need to pass the Strength check to use the Cable car. This is the quickest way of reaching Rosymorn Monastery in BG3. If you can’t complete the strength check, you can find a ragged rock that allows you to safely descend from the cliff right next to you.

Climb down the cliff and jump over the gap to proceed. The path ahead leads straight to Rosymorn Monastery.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to enter Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you approach Rosymorn Monastery in BG3, you will enter a cutscene where some Githyanki guards are forcing some Halflings to enter the monastery to meet with their captain. After the cutscene ends, you can head to the door. The door is obviously locked but you can loot a number of items here.

The path leading ahead directly opposite the bridge is blocked due to collapsed part of the monastery, so you need to find an alternative route.

After you loot everything, head to the triangular terrace in front of the gate, and you can spot a chest under it. To get this chest, head back to the bridge you came from, but this time, descend along the rocky formation to the side of it.

After you get the chest, proceed forward along this small ledge to the other side. The ledge end, and you can climb the vines to get to the courtyard at the back of the monastery.

Here, you can find the path to enter both the BG3 Rosymorn Monastery and the monastery’s basement. To enter the monastery, players need to climb the vine next to the window here and get to the second floor of the monastery. You can also simply jump on the broken staircase to get to the second floor.

From the second floor, follow the path to the Stained-Glass Window Room. One of the windows in this room behind the altar is broken. Climb out of this window. From here, players need to jump down. Best use Feather Fall to reduce damage. If you don’t have it, make sure to use Short Rest to restore your HP.

After you reach the bottom floor, head to the center of the monastery and interact with the lever to open the main monastery gate so you don’t have to go through all of that again in case you need to go out for some reason (you will have to for a puzzle).

What to do in the Rosymorn Monastery in BG3

While Rosymorn Monastery has the Githyanki Creche in BG3 which is important to completing Lae’zel’s companion quest, there are a number of other activities and valuable loot present here as well.

Complete the Ceremonial Weapons puzzle to get Dawnmaster’s Crest

As you make your way to the upper floor of the Rosymorn Monastery, you will come up to a room with a stained glass window showing 4 knights/clerics. There are four altars in the Stained-Glass Window room.

You need to place weapons on these altars to open a secret compartment in this room. One weapon is already placed on the altar, and you need to find and place the Ceremonial Warhammer, Ceremonial Battleaxe, and Ceremonial Mace on their respective altars to open the secret compartment and get the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

Find the Blood of Lathander

This is the first quest that players can get in Rosymorn Monastery is to find the Blood of Lathander in BG3. Blood of Lanthander is a legendary Mace found in Rosymorn Monastery.

To get the weapon, players need to complete the Stained-Glass Window puzzle and get the Dawnmaster’s Crest. With the Crest, players need to find the secret chamber within the Inquisitor’s room in Rosymorn Monastery by turning the statues in the monastery to the east and west.

In the secret chamber place the Dawnmaster’s Crest on the altar and this will reveal the Blood of Lathander melee weapon. Grab it and make sure to use it on any of your characters that are proficient with Maces. Blood of Lanthander is extremely useful in Act 2 of BG3 and even beyond thanks to its ability to blind nearby undead and fiend enemies.

Steal a Ginthyanki Egg

Steal a Githyanki Egg is the quest you get from Lady Esther. You can wither get the egg peacefully by talking to Varsh Ko’kuu who is the hatchery guard. You need to persuade or intimidate the guard to get the egg. If not, you have to attack and kill every Githyanki in the hatchery to get an egg for yourself.

Stealing the Githyanki egg in BG3 will make every Githyanki in the Creche hostile towards you so be sure you know what you are doing.