How To Find Blood Of Lathander Mace in Baldur’s Gate 3

Blood of Lathander is a legendary mace in BG3 and it can be obtained after completing Ceremonial Weapons side quest. This mace is present inside Rosymorn Monastery that you can reach by going through the Mountain Pass area during you journey to Find Githyanki Creche.

Once you reach Rosymorn Monastery, pass the wine cellar through the Northwestern hole in the wall. Drop down to the second floor and turn left until you reach a room (X: 74, Y: 72) with 4 tables and only 1 weapon (sword) present on one table.

Don’t pick up this sword. From here your journey to acquire Blood of Lathander mace begins. Follow this guide step by step to have the best chance of acquiring this mace without ruining anything.

How to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest in BG3

This is the most important item that you require to obtain Blood of Lathander mace in BG3. Without Dawnmaster’s crest, the annihilation of the Githyanki Creche, and in proxy yours, is all but guaranteed. To find the Dawnmaster’s crest, you need to find the three remaining ceremonial weapons and place them on the tables in the right order.

Ceremonial Battleaxe can be obtained by defeating a guardian enemy in a room at (X: 104, Y: 47) .

can be obtained by defeating a guardian enemy in a room at . Ceremonial Warhammer is available on the roof (X: 80, Y: 44) . This weapon is guarded by giant eagles so be prepared for a difficult fight.

is available on the roof . This weapon is guarded by giant eagles so be prepared for a difficult fight. Go outside Rosymorn monastery until you reach a grave at (X: 128, Y: -5). Dig the grave with the help of a shovel to find Rusty mace.

Take all the weapons back to the ceremonial room and place them on their respective tables. You can get the clue from the picture on the floor (or can simply try as the game will not let you place the wrong weapons). Once all the weapons are placed, a secret window will open. Interact with the pouch and open it to obtain Dawnmaster’s crest.

How to find and enter Inquisitor’s Secret Chamber

Travel down all the way to the bottom of the monastery until you reach a hall with a big statue. Interact with the statue to gain more knowledge. Keep going down until you find an entrance to Githyanki Creche. Let Lae’zel take the lead for a better chance of entering the area without bloodshed.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once inside Creche Y’llek, make your way to the captain’s quarters (X: 1403, Y: -766) in the eastern part of the Creche. Use pickpocket skill to get a red gem from the captain. Take this gem to the opposite side of the hall with a red barrier. Insert the gem (Gith shard) inside the pedestal to open the path to the Inquisitor’s Chamber in BG3.

Once inside the chamber, you need to solve a puzzle. There are two statues in the room. One to the left and one to the right. Turn the left statue in a way that it faces North and the one on the right faces South. This will open an entrance into the secret chamber. You are now one step closer to finding Blood of Lathander mace in BG3.

Once you are inside the secret chamber, you will come across another barrier. There are three glowing crystals that you need to destroy to open the path forward. The first crystal is right above your head in front of the barrier and can be destroyed easily with any ranged weapon.

The second crystal is at (X: 1116, Y: -795). You need to go through an opening to the left and enter a tunnel to avoid triggering the alarms.

Drop down the ledge to find the third and final crystal at (X: 1113, Y: -770). This doesn’t deactivate the alarm system. Make sure you jump over the alarms by hugging the walls. Otherwise, the whole Creche will get offensive against you.

How to get Blood of Lathander legendary mace in Baldur’s Gate 3

Climb up the stairs and interact with a panel on the altar. Once prompted, insert the Dawnmaster’s crest into the slot. This will end the puzzle and you will peacefully acquire the Blood of Lathander mace without a single casualty.

However, if you decide to acquire Blood of Lathander mace in BG3 without using Dawnmaster’s crest, it will trigger a trap. This trap is set to blow up the whole Githyanki Creche if anyone tries to steal this legendary mace. At this point, you have two options. Either run (which is seriously futile as you can’t escape the area in time) or destroy the mechanism.

The latter part is easier said than done. To stop the mechanism, you need to destroy Lathander machines that just pop up. All these machines are resistant to a majority of ranged attacks (especially Pierce). We recommend using powerful magic spells to destroy them before the timer runs out. However, this is totally not worth it. Simply find the Dawnmaster’s crest to avoid all this hassle and get Blood of Lathander in BG3.