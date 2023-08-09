How To Find Zhentarim Hideout In Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the best-hidden places in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Zhentarim Hideout. This hideout is a stronghold of the recurring Zhentarim faction in the Baldur’s Gate series. The only way to find this hideout is purely by chance. In case you mess anything with the prerequisites, Zhentarim hideout location will never appear on your map.

To make things less irritating for our readers, we have divided the whole sequence into segments. This allows you to not only find Zhentarim hideout with ease, but also discover one of its finest secrets.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Zhentarim Hideout location

The hiding place of Zhentarim faction can be found to the Northwest of Droid Grove. It is hidden behind Waukeen’s Rest (X: -64, Y: 567) which is on the Risen Road. From the Risen Road landmark location, follow the path North to reach Waukeen’s Rest.

On your way to Waukeen’s Rest, there is a group of travelers hiding from Hyenas and Gnolls inside a cave. These fellas are Rugan and Olly. Make a save before you attempt to save them. Keeping them both alive is of utmost importance to gain the trust of the Zhentarim faction people.

After saving them, Rugan tells you the secret password to enter the Zhentarim Hideout in BG3. This also marks the location of the hideout on your map. If you manage to mess up this sequence somehow, you will need to find the entrance yourself.

How to find password to Zhentarim hideout

Upon reaching Waukeen’s Rest (which is one fire), turn left and go Northwest. There is a ragged-looking door in the area barred with boxes (X: -126 Y: 610). Remove the boxes and enter the room. Talk to Salazon who is hiding here and roll mind-reading (10 or above) on him to learn the password (if you haven’t already).

Upon learning that you have the password, Salazon will move away from the hatch and hand over the key to the players. Go down the hatch to reach a secret cellar. Use the key on the wardrobe in the cellar to open the door to the Zhentarim hideout. Upon following all the points religiously, you will be accepted by Zhentarim with open arms.

Activities to do in Zhentarim hideout

There are three major activities (including two side quests) you can attempt and complete in Zhentarim hideout.

Trade with Brem

There is a trader named Brem in Zhentarim hideout in BG3 with a limited collection of his wares. If you manage to complete the Missing Shipment side quest, his inventory will be a lot more expanded and he will have good quality items to sell.

For this to happen, make sure you don’t open the shipment. It needs to be delivered intact by the men guarding the shipment for Brem to have improved wares.

Find the missing shipment side quest

In case you totally miss Rugan and Ollie, Zarys in the hideout will tell you to find the Missing Shipment so Zhentarims can leave this area before the enforcers crack down on them in search of the Missing Duke. Head to the location mentioned above, and fight the gnolls to save the men guarding the shipment. Talk to these men and they will go back to the hideout.

Free the artist side quest

There is an enslaved artist present in Zhentarim hideout, Oskar. You can purchase him from Brem for 1000 gold (600 only if you manage to persuade him by a successful roll) and free him. Talk to Oskar when he is free, and he will ask for an additional 200 gold. We recommend giving Oskar 200 gold. He is later available at Baldur’s Gate.

Additional activities in Zhentarim hideout BG3

There are a couple of treasure chests inside Zhentarim hideout in BG3. All of them are rigged to explode. Make sure to disable the traps before you try to lockpick these chests.

Underdark entrance from Zhentarim hideout in BG3

There is a secret entrance to Underdark from Zhentarim hideout in BG3. Explore the hideout to find a false wall at (X: 270 Y: -186). It is very easy to find due to the perception check from the party members. Behind the wall is an elevator but it needs a key to become functional.

The said key is in the possession of a guard named Karad. He is accompanied by a dog which makes it a bit difficult to pickpocket him. Alternatively, you can kill him at the risk of turning the whole hideout hostile. Once you have the key, use the elevator to reach Underdark. You can now fast travel to Underdark from now on. However, if any guard detects you while using the elevator, the whole Zhentarim hideout will turn against you.