Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Versatile Weapons

Versatile weapons are somewhat of a flexible weapon option in BG3. Even if the user doesn’t have two-handed weapon proficiency, they can still versatile weapons in a single hand. As such, versatile weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 make for great weapons if you don’t want to spend your Feats to unlock weapon proficiency.

Below is my suggestion for some of Baldur’s Gate 3 best versatile weapon options you should consider if you aim to go for this weapon property for your builds.

1. Combination Axe

Versatility allows the weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 to be operated both one and two-handed. Different weapon classes do have this weapon property and Battleaxes are one of them. Combination Axe is a Rare Versatile Melee weapon in the game. It can provide 1d10 +1 damage Slashing with Two-Hand and 1d8 +1 Slashing damage with one-hand operation.

This weapon requires you to master Martial proficiency in order to use it. It possesses the Critical Virtuoso and Press the Advantage weapon skills allowing it to perform an additional attack right after scoring a critical hit. With +1 Weapon Enchantment, Combination Axe unlocks the Cleave, Lacerate, and Crippling Strike weapon actions.

2. Thermodynamo Axe

Just like the Combination Axe, the Thermodynamo Axe is also a rare weapon belonging to the Battleaxes weapon class in BG3. It also possesses the Versatile weapon property allowing it to deal 1d10 +1 Slashing damage when used Two-Handed. On the other hand, this Slashing damage gets reduced to 1d8 +1 Slashing upon using it with one hand.

With the +1 Weapon Enchantment, Thermodynamo Axe allows you to gain 2 turns of Heat by dealing considerable damage using this weapon. Having a range of 1.5 meters, this axe also comes with Cleave, Lacerate, and Crippling Strike weapon actions.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

3. Allandra’s Whelm

Well, the next BG3 weapon on the versatile list is Allandra’s Whelm which belongs to the Tridents weapon class. This is a rare weapon that requires proficiency in Martial before you can use it. It can deal 1d8 +1 Piercing damage along with the additional 1d4 Cold damage to the opponents.

Using Allandra’s Whelm one-handed will allow you to deal 1d6 +1 with the +1 additional damage we well. With +2 Weapon Enchantment, it has Rush Attack, Piercing Strike, and Crippling Strike proficiency unlocks along with the Frigid Blade weapon skill as well.

4. The Sparky Point

The Sparky Point is also a rare weapon in BG3 which needs mastery in Martial proficiency as well to operate it. In addition to its versatility, it also possesses the Thrown weapon property. When used Two-Handed this Trident can cause 1d8 Piercing damage however using it in one hand only deals 1d6 Piercing damage.

It is one of the weapons having the Electric Blood skills allowing it to gain 2 Lightning Charges whenever you deal damage with it. The Sparky Point can be acquired as a reward for completing the Rescue the Grand Duke quest.

5. Clown Hammer

The next weapon on the list of Versatile weapons is the Clown Hammer which belongs to the Warhammers class of weapons in BG3. Being a Versatile Melee weapon, it can be used both one and two-handed. With one hand, it wields damage 1d8 +1 Bludgeoning while the two-handed operation allows it to deal 1d10 +1 Bludgeoning damage.

This hammer possesses a strange weapon skill known as Grim Irony which will cause both you and your enemies laughter fits. To avoid these fits, you have to pass a Wisdom Saving Throw when this weapon deals a critical hit.

Having a +2 Weapon Enchantment Clown Hammer also helps in unlocking the Backbreaker, Concussive Smash, and Weakening Strike weapon skills as well. These proficiencies will help you knock down your enemy by providing some extra attacking force along with losing their weapon grip.