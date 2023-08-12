How To Get Sword Of Justice In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Sword of Justice is a magical item in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can give you an immense advantage when facing opponents. However, getting this item is like swallowing a bitter pill, as getting this Sword does not come easy and brings forth sacrifice.

But fear not; we will guide you to easily get the sword of justice.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sword of Justice Location

In BG3, you can get Sword of Justice during the mission named Hans the Devil. Here, you need to meet Anders, a Paladin of Tyr. His location is beside the broken bridge in the Blighted Village. You can use The Risen Road fast travel point in Baldur’s Gate 3 to reach its location.

After getting there, you can travel southeast to get inside an old house. After that, a cutscene will begin in which Anders, a Paladin of Tyr, will instruct you to kill Karlach. He will then explain doing so is necessary to get Sword of Justice in BG3. Or you can try to kill Ander’s as well.

Kill Anders, a Paladin of Tyr

If you choose to kill Ander, then the door of the halls will be blocked, creating an environment to fight where you will duel with Ander and his protectors. If you kill him, the Sword of Justice will be acquirable as a drop in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Kill Kalach

However, if you choose the other option, which is to kill Karlach, then the following happens:

Karlach will converse with you telling you how innocent she is. After the conversation, you can kill her as she won’t resist much. And after killing her, Ander will reward you with the Sword of Justice.

However, we recommend not killing Karlach in BG3 as she is innocent. This is due to the reason that this has been alleged to her. If you still kill her, you will later discover that Ander lied to gain an advantage.

Moreover, Karlach can prove to be a great ally beside you and can aid you in your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3.