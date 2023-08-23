Where To Find The Temple Of Bhaal In Baldur’s Gate 3

The Temple of Bhaal is an underground area in Baldur’s Gate 3. This area is located in the Undercity Ruins, home to several quests. You will be given the objective of reaching the Temple of Bhaal during the “Rescue Orin’s Victim” side quest in Bg3.

This side quest is a part of the Get Orin’s Netherstone main quest. Since Orin keeps her Victims at the Temple of Bhaal, you must find the Temple and rescue the victims.

Temple of Bhaal location in BG3

Temple of Bhaal is one of the most complex locations in Bladur’s Gate 3. The Temple is in the old Undercity Ruins (coordinates X: -56 Y: 1011). However, reaching it can be quite challenging.

Reach the Lower City Sewers

Start your venture by heading to the Basilisk Gate. Behind the building, you will find a Manhole which leads you down the Lower City Sewers. Once you are underground, a wall will be blocking your path to the next area. Use your Eldritch Blast or anything with force damage to break the wall and expose another path ahead. Cantrips are best here since they do not expend spell slots.

There is a hole in the wall to the right of the next area; go through the hole. However, you must jump across the sewer below and onto the platform to the left. Enter through the door on the platform and find Death’s Head of Bhaal Blythe on the far end side.

Find the City Sewer

Talk to the Blyth and commence a battle. After defeating the enemies, jump across the broken platform and head left to find a door. Open the door and enter through another door at the end of the corridor. The latter door leads you to the City Sewer Waypoint in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Head right and past three consecutive opened doors to an area where you will find flowing sewer water. Since this area is disgusting, to say the least, you will come across the likes of Greaseballs. Cross a small wooden bridge near the Greaseballs and head straight till you find another door to the right.

Reach the Undercity Ruins

Enter through the door and reach the far end side of the area to enter the Undercity Ruins in BG3. Interact with the door to the right as it confirms your faith in Bhaal. Here you must choose the dialogue option given below to enter inside:

I slaughtered the murder tribunal.

Find the Temple of Bhaal

After entering the area, follow the path to the left and begin a battle with the Farslayer of Bhaal Ghislev. Furthermore, defeat the enemies by crossing the bridge to a triangular opening. Enter inside and find the small metal door to the right. Follow the left stairs to the Temple of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3 (coordinates X: -56 Y: 1011).

How to open the first door of the Temple

Opening the first door of the Temple is perhaps the only objective in the area. You can use multiple ways to open the first door.

Confirm your loyalty to Bhaal

The first method is by interacting with the door and confirming the door about your loyalty to Bhaal by choosing the option to slaughter the murder tribunal. We have already mentioned this method above.

Use the corpse

The second method is to attack the corpses above the platform next to the Undercity Ruins waypoint. After attacking the bodies with ranged attacks, the door soon fills up with blood. Thus, allowing you to enter inside.

How to beat Farslayer of Bhaal Ghislev

As you head inside the Door, you will commence a battle with Farslayer of Bhaal Ghislev. However, you must find the Ghislev in the given time. If not, then you and your entire party members will be killed immediately by the ritual. So do not waste any time.

However, due to the gap between your party and Ghislev, you cannot deal much damage to him. Also, you cannot deal any noticeable damage to him during the first couple of hits. This is because Ghislev possesses a barrier that must be broken to damage him.

Therefore, the best way to defeat Ghislev is by first exposing the three enemies in the area. This will give you a spot on the cliff that provides enough range to attack him. Once you break his barrier from a close range, you can use your entire team to attack Ghislev and beat him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, do note that after taking much damage, Ghislev teleports away to a different place in the area. In this situation, you can only follow him to the next spot to prevent him from performing the ritual.

How to enter the Temple of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unfortunately, to enter the Temple of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must have completed the quest associated with the Open Hand Temple murder. Once you complete that quest, you will be given Orin’s Netherstone and the favor of Bhaal. After acquiring the required items, you can head to the Temple of Bhaal and enter inside.