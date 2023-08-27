How To Get Adamantine Longsword In Baldur’s Gate 3

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is huge and comes with its own threats. You need good weapons to find these weapons and what better than a weapon you craft by your own hand? Adamantine Longsword is one of the best weapons that you can craft in BG3 during the quest “Adamantine Forge”.

How to get Longsword mould in BG3

To craft the Adamantine Longsword in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need the Longsword Mould. To obtain it, go into the Underdark Grymforge. On your way to the Grymforge, there is a bridge marked on the map. You can find the Mould on this bridge. To get on the bridge you must pull the lever to make the platform come near you or you can use the Fly spell to get there.

How to craft Baldur’s Gate 3 Adamantine Longsword

A unique weapon requires a unique method to obtain. In order to craft an Adamantine Longsword in BG3, the very first thing you need to do is to make your way to the forge. There at the center, you will notice a chamber for the Mithral Ore, place the one you have.

Nearby, there is another chamber for the Mould you have found. Place the mould and pull the lever. This will start the forging process and the forge will move downwards. Once the forge stops, move your party to the corner of the forge.

After that rotate the lava valve, and it will spawn Grym, the forge protector if it is the first time you are using the Adamantine Forge. Defeat Grym if it is there, if not then slam the hammer down 2-3 times, and eventually your Adamantine Longsword will be ready. Walk to the middle and claim your weapon.

Stats of Adamantine Longsword in BG3

Damage: 1d8 +1 Slashing (One Hand), 1d10 +1 Slashing (Two Hands)

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Features