One of the minibosses you fight in Act 1 of BG3 is Filro, an elf who seems to have lost his mind. There is no talking or reasoning with Filro as he will attack players on sight. Thus defeating Filro the Forgotten in Baldur’s Gate 3 becomes vital if players encounter him. Luckily, the fight against Filro isn’t a time waste and you do get some pretty cool rewards once he is dead.

Where to find Filro the Forgotten in BG3

Filro the Forgotten is found in the Underdark region of BG3. In the Underdark, players can find Filro the Forgotten near the Sussur Tree in the Underdark. He is in a cave overlooking the tree itself. If you are searching for Sussur Tree Bark or Sussur Bloom flowers, you will most definitely end up encountering Filro.

Filro is not alone. He is protected by two Hook Horrors minions. These minions make the fight more difficult than it should be forcing players to change their approach to fighting Filro the Forgotten.

How to defeat Filro the Forgotten in Baldur’s Gate 3

Filro the Forgotten in BG3 might be a powerful miniboss as far as attacks are concerned, but Filro has a relatively low HP. You can easily defeat Filro if you manage to get to him.

Since Filro is defended by two Hook Horrors minions, players need to focus on ranged and stealth combat rather than focusing on a direct conflict.

The easiest way to defeat Filro is by using stealth. Any party member who is proficient in stealth is your ticket to defeating Filro easily. When you first see Filro the Forgotten in BG3, he is looking over a chasm with his back turned towards you.

Ungroup your party and send your highest DEX character, like Astarion, undercover to attack Filro the Forgotten in BG3. A successful stealth attack will push Filro to the limit, and you can then easily take out the boss with only a few simple attacks.

This also saves players from having to deal with the Hook Horrors early on. By the time the Hook Horrors will start attacking, Filro will already be killed and looted. You can then just ignore Hook Horrors and be on your way.

If you don’t have any stealth-proficient companion, it’s best that players bring powerful ranged companions. Gale is perfect for this as he can use powerful ranged attacks. Pick a high spot and keep using ranged attacks to hit Hook Horrors minions from afar.

Gale is a cannon when it comes to ranged attacks, and you can distract the minions using your fighters. Once the Hook Horrors are defeated, players can then move in to fight and defeat BG3 Filro boss. Without the minions protecting him, a straight-on fight doesn’t seem that difficult.

Rewards for defeating Filro

After players defeat Filro the Forgotten in BG3, you can loot Filro’s corpse to get your rewards, the most important of which is the Icy Crystal. Icy Crystal is an important item that players need to craft the Mourning Frost.

Mourning Frost is a very rare powerful two-handed weapon that can only be obtained by crafting, and if you forget to pick up the Icy Crystal here, you won’t be able to get the crystal nor the Mourning Frost.