Baldur’s Gate 3 Ceremonial Weapons Locations Guide

Puzzles are a staple of RPGs, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of puzzles. One of the major puzzles that players need to solve is the Stained-Glass Puzzle in Rosymorn Monastery, one of the major locations players can visit in Act 1 of BG3. This guide will help you complete the Stained-Glass Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 and find all the Ceremonial Weapons.

How to complete BG3 Rosymorn Monastery Stained-Glass Puzzle

On the second floor of Rosymorn Monastery, players can find a room with a glass-stained ceiling on the floor and four windows. Each of these windows has an altar in front of them, and players need to place four ceremonial weapons on these altars.

One of the weapons, the Ceremonial Longsword, is already on the altar, so you need to find the remaining three ceremonial weapons to complete the puzzle.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Ceremonial Weapons locations

There are three ceremonial weapons that players need to find to complete the Rosymorn Monastery. These are the Ceremonial Warhammer, Ceremonial Battleaxe and the Rusty Mace. All of these can be found inside the Rosymorn Monastery.

The Ceremonial Longsword is already in its place on Dawnmaster Welkinglory’s pedestal so make sure it stays there. If you pick it up, the weapon loses its signature glow and becomes a regular longsword.

Where to find Ceremonial Battleaxe for Dawnmaster Vaseid

From the Stained-Glass ceiling, head back through the corridor and turn left. Here, open the Enchanted Door by picking the lock. Inside the room, you can find a level 7 Guardian of Faith. As soon as you enter the Guardian’s circle, it will become hostile. You need to defeat the Guardian of Faith to recover the

You can loot the Ceremonial Battleaxe from Guardian of Faith’s body. To enter the room, players need to destroy the bed blocking the path into the room, then jump over the cupboard.

Ceremonial Warhammer location for Dawnmaster Seed

Exit the Enchanted Door, and you can find vines next to the door descending from the roof. Climb these vines, and on the roof, you can find a giant nest with some dead Kobolds. The Ceremonial Warhammer can be found inside the nest here.

Rusty Mace for Dawnmaster Stockold’s pedestal

Head back to the stained-glass ceiling room, and jump out the broken window here out on the broken floor. From here, you need to jump down to the floor below. This will deplete some of your HP and you can use Rest after the jump to replenish your HP. Otherwise, spells can be used to get down safely.

On the ground floor, head into the small door and at the end of the corridor, next to the window by the ruble, players can find the Rusty Mace.

What are Ceremonial Weapons used for

With all the Ceremonial Weapons in BG3, head back to the Stained-Glass puzzle room, and now all that remains is to put all the weapons on their designated altars.

All the altars have inscriptions on them. These will help you find which weapon goes on which altar.

Ceremonial Battleaxe – Dawnmaster Vaseid’s Pedestal

Ceremonial Warhammer – Dawnmaster Seed’s Pedestal

Rusty Mace – Dawnmaster Stockhold’s Pedestal

After you place the three weapons on their designated altars, the locked vault in the wall will open and you will get the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

After you have the Dawnmaster’s Crest, players might be tempted to pick up the Ceremonial Weapons and keep using them, however, these weapons are only worth the puzzle itself. Even though these glowing weapons look special, they become completely basic and useless weapons when you have them in your inventory and lose their special properties.

The best use for these weapons is to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest. The Crest is required to unlock one of the legendary weapons in BG3. With the Dawnmaster’s Crest, you can explore the Creche Y’llek, into the room at the end, called the Inquisitor’s chamber. Here, players can use the Dawnmaster’s Crest to get the Blood of Lathander Mace in BG3.