How To Leave The Selunite Outpost In Baldur’s Gate 3

Among the many entrances to the Underdark in Baldur’s Gate 3, the one from the Selunite Outpost is arguably the most rewarding one. However, once players get to the Selunite Outpost, they can’t seem to exit it to enter the Underdark as arcane turrets in the area can quickly kill them. So how are you supposed to leave the Selunite Outpost in Baldur’s Gate 3, apart from backtracking? Well, let us shed some light on that.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Selunite Outpost, as the name suggests, is an arcane outpost built by the followers of Selune right underneath Selune’s Temple. If you are unsure what that is, it so happens to be the Defiled Temple within the Goblin Camp.

You see when Goblins took over the area, they desecrated the Selune Temple but could never manage to figure out how to solve the Defiled Temple puzzle and gain access to the Selunite Outpost.

How to disable the Selunite Outpost statues in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you approach the gate to exit Baldur’s Gate 3 Selunite Outpost, you will see a minotaur rushing from the outside. As soon as it gets near, the turrets will kill it within a few hits. This should be a warning for you to not attempt to leave from where the turrets can see you.

So to disable the statues in the Selunite Outpost and turn off the turrets, you need to find a Moonstone that is powering them up. Luckily, the moonstone is right next to you, if you know where to look.

In the middle of the Selunite Outpost is a giant statue of Selune. The statue is actually holding the Moonstone so you need to look up really high to spot it.

On the right side of the statue holding the moonstone, you will see stairs which you have to take and as the stairs end, you will see a ladder on the left wall, take the ladder to go up and you will see a skeleton there. Click on it to take the Selunite Key. This key will open the gate. But don’t leave just yet. From where you are standing, aim a ranged attack at the moonstone. One hit should be enough to destroy it.

Once the moonstone is broken, the turrets will be disabled and you can leave the BG3 Selunite Outpost.

An alternate way to leave the Selunite Outpost in BG3

While the main gate leads to the main path in the Underdark, there is an alternate path to leave the Selunite Outpost as well. This path also doesn’t require you to disable the turrets but can be quite dangerous.

While facing the exit gate, if you look to your left you will spot a broken window. Use that to exit the outpost and then jump over the rocks to reach the western path section of the Underdark. Do keep in mind that you are more likely to face the Bulette and the Spectator bosses on this path. Killing the Spectator and its master will also give you a Memory Shard that provides the location of the Adamantine Forge.