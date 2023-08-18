Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Level 4 Spells For Each Class

Level 4 spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 help you greatly in and out of battle. Not only can you use these spells to kill an enemy, but they also have other uses like healing, illusion, solving puzzles, etc. As you progress in the game and level up, greater-level spells and their slots will unlock.

Since there are limited slots present and many spells before you, it is hard to choose which are the best ones. When you unlock level 4 spells, you will likely face more terrifying enemies. It is where you will need to equip level 4 spells.

Level 4 spells are stronger spells that can do wondrous things. You will need a level 4 spell slot to cast them, and you will still need an action to use it.

Best level 4 spells for Bard

The Bard class is best known for its musical and vocal skills. These skills are not only for enjoyment, but they can also turn these skills into magic. They use it to debuff their opponents while buffing their allies. They are best known for deceiving their enemy through illusion spells and attacking them when unaware.

Bards are one of the versatile classes where you get a little of everything, like melee combat, spell casting, and many more. Their main stat proficiencies are Charisma and Dexterity, which works best at distracting their opponent.

Greater Invisibility

It is an illusion spell that can turn any creature invisible. In addition to invisibility, the creature will have an advantage when dealing damage to anyone. The enemy or creature hitting it will have a disadvantage. You need to be at melee range to cast this spell, and you must have concentration. It does not have any saving throws.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hallucinatory Terrain

It is another Illusion spell that can change the terrain type. If the terrain is a straight road, upon using the spell, the terrain will look like a swamp. It is best to use it against enemies to lose their focus so you can easily deal them damage. It does not require the concentration of the caster.

Locate Creature

It is a Divination spell that is best for sensing a creature. With this spell, you can know if the familiar creature is present in a 1000ft radius. It is best for sensing danger or ambush so you can prepare for upcoming combat. It does require the concentration of the caster.

Best level 4 spells for Cleric

The Cleric class is one of the best support classes in the game. They have drawn their powers from divine sources, which allows them to aid their ally in every possible way. They can heal or boost the ability of their allies. Clerics have Wisdom and Charisma as their main proficiencies. Since they are the support class, this also reflects the kind of spells they use.

Guardian of Faith

It is a Conjuration spell that will bring upon a guardian. Creatures within 10 feet of the guardian will take 20 radiant damage. They can use Dexterity saving throw to escape from this damage. The caster must have the concentration to use this spell.

Banishment

Banishment is an Abjuration spell that temporarily removes any target from the fight. This means the target will be sent to a different plane for some time. It is an amazing spell if used at the right time. You can use it on the formidable enemy, which allows you to take off their low-level allies first while the main target is away. When he returns, you can use all your powerful without worrying about his companions.

It has a range of 18m and requires concentration. It also has Charisma as its saving throw.

Freedom of Movement

It is an Abjuration spell that will affect the movement of the targets. It is the best spell for your allies because any spells, terrain, or water will not affect their movement. The best part of this spell is that it will remain until you take a long rest. It has a range of 1.5m and does not require concentration.

Death Ward

It is an Abjuration spell that you can use on your allies. Whenever your ally’s HP hits zero for the first time, this spell can give him 1 HP. It can give a chance to your ally, so it can heal and continue fighting. You do not need concentration to cast the Death Ward spell.

Best level 4 spells for Druid

The Druid class is counted among the defenders and supporters of the group because of their unique abilities and the spells they bring to the table. Their distinct abilities include transforming into different animals. Druids have Wisdom as their primary ability score, which helps the kind of spells they use. They share a deep bond with animals which allows them to use them or their abilities to their advantage.

Conjure Minor Elemental

It is a Conjuration spell that will bring up an elemental being companion. This being will move alongside you and is enough to finish off low-level enemies. It has a range of 18m and requires concentration. It does not have any saving throws.

Dominate Beast

Dominate Beast is an enchantment spell that will make a beast become your ally. This beast will fight for you. But it makes a Wisdom saving throw every time it takes damage and weakens your domination. It has a range of 18m and requires concentration of the caster.

Conjure Woodlands Beings

It is a Conjuration spell that can call forth woodland creatures. You can conjure one Fey of 2 Challenge Ratings or 8 Fey of 1⁄4 Challenge Rating. Whoever you call upon will fight alongside you and deal damage to your enemies. You must have the concentration to cast this spell.

Grasping Vine

It is a Conjuration spell that pulls any target you used it against. The target has to use a Dexterity saving throw, or it will be pulled 20 ft towards the vine. You will need a bonus action and concentration to cast this spell.

Best level 4 spells for Sorcerer

Sorcerers are called pure magic casters because of the kind of spells and abilities they use. Unlike other classes like Wizard, Sorcerers can use spells from the start. They are not good at fighting with weapons, but their spells cover up this loss. Constitution and Charisma are the Sorcerer class’s main proficiencies, which help them to cast such unique spells.

Confusion

It is an Enchantment school spell that will confuse the target’s mind. You can use this spell on a group of enemies, where they will be confused and start attacking randomly. The targets will also walk unsymmetrically and skip some of their turns. Confusion spell has an 18m range, and you need concentration to cast this spell.

Polymorph

Polymorph is a transmutation spell that can turn a creature into a sheep. It is a powerful spell if used in the right circumstances. Whenever you face a creature that is difficult to beat, you can use this spell on it to make it harmless. Polymorphs require concentration and have a range of 18 m.

Stoneskin

It is an Abjuration school spell that can put a protective layer on a creature. It can turn its skin to stone which resists almost half of the non-magical piercing and slashing damage. To use this spell, you need to be close to the creature and have concentration.

Wall of Fire

Wall of Fire is an Evocation spell that uses fire as a defense. With this spell, you can create a wall of fire that can burn and inflict fire damage on anyone near it.

It is the best spell when enemies surround you. You can use Wall of Fire to finish off some nearby low-level enemies. It requires concentration and a saving throw of Dexterity.

Best level 4 spells for Warlock

Warlocks are the powerful class in Baldur’s Gate 3 that possess the power to damage and kill their opponent. They have a pact with out-of-world entities that have granted power which also reflects in the spells. Like Paladins, Warlock uses Charisma as their spell-casting ability. They can also restore their spell slots quickly by taking a short rest.

Evard’s Black Tentacles

This spell will cause black tentacles to grow from the ground in a 6m radius and attack any creature inside the radius. These tentacles are enough to deal 3d6 damage and have a range of 18m. Casting this spell requires concentration, and it belongs to Conjuration school.

Blight

Blight is a spell that belongs to the necromancy school, where plants will roll with a disadvantage. Even if they rolled successfully, they still take half the damage. To cast this spell, you need concentration, and it has a range of 9m.

Best level 4 spells for Wizard

The Wizard class in Baldur’s Gate 3 possesses Arcane abilities that allow them to do incredible things. Since they have spent plenty of time learning spells and magic, they know their way around almost every spell in the game.

They have a wide range that can attack, defend, or aid their allies. They use intelligence as their main ability score, which helps them to use a wide range of spells.

Ice storm

It is an Evocation spell that causes cold damage to enemies. Ice Storm is an AoE attack where ice will fall from the sky in a 6m radius. Any object or creature inside the 6m radius will fall prone to 2d8 cold damage. Even if you use a Dexterity saving throw, you will still take half the damage. You do not need concentration to use this spell.

Dimension Door

Dimension Door is a Conjuration spell that can work both at attacking or escaping. With this spell, you can teleport yourself or your ally to any place you can see. You can use this spell to evade the area or get close to an enemy for a melee attack. However, if you choose to teleport your ally, he must be medium or below.

It does not have any saving throws, nor do you need any concentration to cast this spell.

Fire Shield

A fire shield is an Evocation spell that gives you resistance against cold and fire damage. It is the best spell when you see the opponent is using fire or cold damage. Any enemy that hits you in 5 feet range will get 2d8 damage. You do not need concentration to cast a Fire shield spell.

Phantasmal Killer

Phantasmal Killer is an illusion school spell that requires the target to be frightened or has used the Wisdom saving throw. If these requirements are satisfied, the target will take 4d10 psychic damage. The target will take this damage in each of its turns. You will need concentration to cast this spell.