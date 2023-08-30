Understanding Weapon Attack Rolls in Baldur’s Gate 3

During the combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, several rolls are involved. One of these is the Weapon Attack Roll. The Attack Roll Baldur’s Gate 3 is essential to combat as it will allow you to land your blow of selection. The amount of damage you deal will be based on the type of weapon you are wielding.

In the end, it will come down to the weapon’s stats. For an attack to connect, you must roll greater than the opponent’s armor class. The Armor Class is a stat that determines a character’s protective ability. The higher the number, the more protective ability a character has, the harder it will be to hit them.

What are Attack Rolls in BG3

Attack Rolls in Baldur’s Gate 3 are vital to this game. Not everything can be resolved with peace talks in a tense environment. You must defeat foes and take down forces of evil. Whenever you make an attack, the game rolls a D20 in the background and determines if the attack hits or not. Armor class comes into play here, and if the rolled number is equal to or greater than the AC, then the attack hits.

Attack rolls work for both weapon attacks and spell attacks. The principle is the same for both.

How Attack Rolls work in BG3

When using an Attack Roll in Baldur’s Gate 3, the game will roll a D20 dice. You must land a total number equivalent to or greater than the Armor Class of your opponent.

Any roll below the AC will be considered a miss. The action will be spent, and there is not much the character can do other than that. If the character has an extra action, then they can attack again. Otherwise, that is about it for them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How weapon attacks are calculated

Weapon attacks are the same as Attack Rolls in Baldur’s Gate 3. Essentially, you choose a weapon and attack with it. The dice will roll, and the given numbers will be calculated using the formula below.

1d20+Weapon-Specific ability modifier+Any Proficiency Bonus+Any Related Feat Bonuses= Chance to Hit

Your weapon stats will also be taken into consideration as well. So watch for your desired characteristics in a weapon before choosing any for your build.

How Magic Attacks Work

Magic attacks also work on the same principle as weapon attacks. They have their specific formula for calculating the damage dealt. This one involves the base stats of the spell you will be using. But the principle is similar to how weapon attack rolls work.

The formula for the determination of the damage is given below:

1d20 + Proficiency Bonus + Spellcasting Modifier + Any Feat-related modifiers = Chance to hit

Vulnerabilities, Resistances and Immunities:

The game also grants characters some Resistances and Immunities to certain types of damage. That means the character will take reduced damage or none at all. Vulnerabilities work oppositely and make a character more susceptible to certain types of damage.

Vulnerability is a debuff that you can impose on your enemies to double any damage they receive for some time. The same can also be done against your characters, so you need to be mindful of this fact.

For example, undead are more vulnerable to Radiant damage. You can use this to your advantage and damage them with radiant spells. The bosses in the game are resistant to certain damage types and will take reduced damage from them. All of these factors affect the result from your attack rolls and can either make them succeed or fail.