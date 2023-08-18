Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Level 1 Spells For Each Class

Spells are a pivotal part of your arsenal in Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only do they allow you to dispense off your enemies in several creative and gruesome ways, but they are equally as important for defense, support, solving puzzles, and traversal. The level 1 spells family are the basic spells each spell-casting class gets access to as soon as they can do so in Baldur’s Gate 3.

These contain the most basic and useful spells you will likely use for most of the game. You will get more spells which will likely be better, but you can always fall back on Level 1 Spells when everything else fails. As such, knowing which spells are the best for your chosen class is important.

Best Level 1 Spell for Bard

Often regarded as the poets of the Forgotten Realms, the Bard class usually elicits strong reactions from the audience. Bard’s main stat proficiencies include Charisma and Dexterity. As such most of their spells revolve around influencing or controlling enemies and allies in their environment.

This class excels at melee combat and spell casting, allowing for a nuanced and balanced combat experience. The Bard Class’s first level 1 spell slot is unlocked at Level 2.

Animal Friendship

Animal Friendship allows the Bard to convince an animal to consider them as their friend. The range for this spell is 18 meters and lasts for as long as the player does not take damage. Its saving throw is Wisdom. It is important to note that once the spell wears off, the animal may attack you again.

Charm Person

Charm Person works similarly to Animal Friendship and lets the Bard charm a human NPC to prevent them from attacking. This spell also nets you an advantage in Charisma checks; however, enemies also gain an advantage in saving throws. The range for this spell is 18 meters and lasts for ten turns.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter allows the Bard to render a creature vulnerable and open to attacks by throwing them into a fit of laughter. The range for this spell is 18 meters and lasts for ten rounds. To successfully cast this spell, the creature must have an intelligence of 5 or higher.

It is important to note that while under the spell’s influence, the creature may try to break out of its effects if it takes damage.

Sleep

This spell enables the bard to put a target to sleep, rendering them useless in a combat encounter. The range for this spell is 18 meters and lasts for two rounds. This spell does not require concentration but ends when the target takes damage.

Healing Word

Healing Word is a spell that allows the Bard to heal a creature within your vicinity. This spell also has a range of 18 meters and does not require concentration. It is important to note that this does not work on Constructs and the Undead.

Best Level 1 Spells for Cleric

Touted as one of the best support classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Cleric class represents the gods they worship by healing and protecting those around them. This class’s main proficiencies include Wisdom and Charisma. Since this class is mainly seen as support or healers, their spells reflect this. Level 1 Spells unlock for the Cleric class is available in Baldur’s Gate 3 from the get-go.

Guiding Bolt

The Guiding Bolt spell allows the Cleric to gain an advantage on their next attack roll while also damaging the target. The range for this spell is 18 meters, and works passively to the advantage of the caster. This spell lasts for two rounds, making your attack throws more potent during this duration.

Command

The Command spell gives the Cleric the power to influence their target in several ways. The target can be commanded to run, dispose of their weapon, or move closer. Depending on your party’s attack order, this can be invaluable. This spell has a range of 18 meters but only lasts for one turn.

Bane

The Bane spell gives the Cleric the power to debuff three enemies simultaneously. The penalty is -1d4 and applies to Saving Throws and Attack Rolls. This spell requires concentration throughout its ten-turn duration and has a shorter range of 9 meters.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary allows the Cleric to save themselves and their allies from any oncoming damage, as long as they do not attack someone else. The area of effect for this spell is 18 meters and lasts ten turns. It does not require concentration. It is important to note that you and your allies will continue to take damage from area spells.

Shield of Faith

Shield of Faith lets the Cleric protect a creature in their party by adding two points to their armor class. This spell does require concentration and will break if you lose it. You will also lose this spell if you cast another spell that requires you to maintain concentration. Shield of Faith lasts for one round only.

Best Level 1 Spells for Druid

The Druid Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for its defensive and support capabilities. They share a deep bond with animals and can use the natural elements to their advantage. The class’ main proficiencies include Intelligence and Wisdom. They have access to spells from the get-go.

Faire Fire

The Faire Fire spell works in two ways. Firstly, it encloses the targets in an area of light, completely exposing them. Secondly, with each attack roll you make against these exposed targets, you will have an advantage. This powerful spell has a range of 18 meters and requires concentration. It lasts for a total of 10 turns but can be cut short if you lose your concentration.

Thunderwave

This spell allows the Druid to cast a devastating thunderous attack that pushes away all enemies and objects caught in its effect radius. It will inflict damage even if your opponent is successful in their saving throw, although the damage is halved. The range for this spell is 5 meters.

Fog Cloud

The Fog Cloud spell lets the Druid Class cast forth a wall of fog that obscures the vision of any enemy caught in it. This spell has a range of 18 meters and lasts for five rounds. Fog Cloud requires concentration to keep its effect in place.

Longstrider

This spell enables the Druid to increase the speed of any creature they touch significantly. This spell has a melee range, so make sure your target is right next to you when casting it. The Longstrider does not require concentration; its effects last until you rest.

Animal Friendship

Animal Friendship works the same as it does for the Bard Class. The player can convince an animal not to attack them. The range for this spell is 18 meters and lasts for as long as the player does not take damage. Its saving throw is wisdom. It is important to note that once the spell wears off, the animal may attack you again.

Best Level 1 Spells for Sorcerer

The Sorcerer Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the premier spell-casting class alongside the Wizard. They possess an inborn ability to cast spells and use magic that sets them apart from other spell-casting classes in the game. The class’s main proficiencies include Constitution and Charisma and can cast an eclectic collection of spells.

Mage Armor

The Mage Armor spell allows the sorcerer to give themselves or their ally temporary armor. The spell only works if your ally has no armor and gives them a 13-point bonus on their armor class. It also adds the bonus from their Dexterity modifier.

Magic Missile

This spell allows the Sorcerer to shoot three darts that always hit their targets. Each dart deals 3d4 damage. The damage type is force, and with all three darts combined, there is a potential to do 12 damage on a single cast. This spell does not require concentration and has a respectable range of 18 meters.

Burning Hands

Burning Hands lets the Sorcerer deal burning damage along a 5-meter range. The damage range is 3-18 points of damage but the target in question needs to be flammable. On a successful save, the target still receives half the damage. This spell does not require concentration.

Chromatic Orb

This spell enables the sorcerer to cast an orb that can deal damage in several ways. The game will let you choose which time of damage you want to do. The orb can deal 3d8 thunder damage or 2d8 fire, lightning, acid, cold, or poison damage. This spell has a range of 18 meters and does not require concentration.

Ice Knife

Like the Faire Fire spell, the Ice Knife spell works in two phases. Firstly, it casts an ice dart that deals 1d10 piercing damage. It explodes upon making contact with your target, affecting all other enemies around it, dealing 2d12 cold damage. However, if you miss your initial target, the dart still explodes. This spell has a range of 18 meters and does not require concentration.

Best Level 1 Spells for Warlock

Known for their fascination with magic and supernatural abilities, the Warlock class is one of the best spell casters in Baldur’s Gate 3. This class excels at spell-casting but not so much in melee combat. Their main proficiencies include Wisdom and Charisma, and they can cast level 1 spells from the get-go.

Armor of Agathys

The Armor of Agathys spell allows you to gain five temporary hit points. If you are attacked while this spell is active, your attacker is automatically dealt five cold damage. It is important to note that you can only gain temporary hit points from one source. This spell does not require concentration.

Expeditious Retreat

Expeditious Retreat enables the Warlock to gain dash, allowing them to maneuver along the battlefield quickly. Additionally, it also grants you bonus actions on each of your turns until the spell wears off. This spell does require concentration but only lasts for one turn.

Hellish Rebuke

This spell, like Burning Hands, inflicts fire damage. This is more of a defensive spell and enables you to immediately surround yourself with a ring of fire as soon as they take damage. The damage inflicted is 2d10. If your enemy is successful in their saving throw, they still take half damage. This spell does not require concentration.

Witch Bolt

The Witch Bolt spell allows you to link to another target via a thunderbolt. Every time you activate it, your target receives 1d12 lightning damage. This spell has a range of 18 meters and requires you to maintain concentration.

Protection from Good and Evil

This is one of the most powerful defensive spells in the game and has several benefits. Protection from Good and Evil allows you to protect an ally against attacks and also protects them against a host of effects from different enemies, including celestials and fiends.

While under this spell, your ally can not be charmed or possessed; if an enemy tries to do so, they have a disadvantage on their rolls. This spell has a melee range and does require concentration.

Best Level 1 Spells for Wizard

The Wizard class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for their proficiency in magic. This class relies exclusively on magic for defense, attack, and traversal, as they have little armor and weapon proficiencies. Like the Sorcerer class, the Wizards also possess an innate ability to use magic and can use level 1 spells from the get-go.

Disguise Self

This spell allows you to change your appearance completely. The Wizard can change into several classes and can even change their gender. Allowing you complete protection. This spell lasts until you take a long rest and does not require concentration.

Grease

As the name suggests, Grease allows you to cover the ground and your enemies in grease, slowing them down and causing them to fall. This spell has a range of 18 meters and does not require concentration. Grease can be combined with a fire spell to create a large area of fire damage.

Burning Hands

Burning Hands can be used in concentration with the Grease spell. It levies burning damage along a 5-meter range. The damage range is 3d18, but the target in question needs to be flammable; otherwise, the spell will not work. On a successful save, the target still receives half the damage. This spell does not require concentration.

Thunderwave

This spell allows the Wizard to cast a devastating thunderous attack that pushes away all enemies and objects to a certain degree. It will inflict damage even if your opponent is successful in their saving throw, although the damage is halved. The range for this spell is 5 meters.

Find Familiar

The Find Familiar spell lets you call upon the help of a fey spirit. The spirit can take the form of any character and aid you in battle. This spell has a range of 18 meters and does not require concentration. The animals form you can use include ravens, frogs, crabs, rats, and cats.