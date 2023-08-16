Baldur’s Gate 3 Mithral Ore Locations

Mithral or Mithril Ore is an extremely rare crafting material in Baldur’s Gate 3 which is used to craft some high-quality armor. The crafting system in Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t work like other RPGs so you need to have the Adamantine Forge quest before you can actually use the Mithral Ore in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Mithral Ore in BG3 isn’t easy to find and there are only a handful of ore locations in the entire game so the amount you can collect is limited. With the help of this guide, we will help you reach all those locations and collect mithral ore.

Where to find Baldur’s Gate 3 Mithral Ore?

Luckily, you don’t have to search the entire map of BG3 to find Mithral Ore. It is only available during Act 1 and all the ore locations are within the Grymforge area. This means that every node of Mithral Ore in BG3 is going to be surrounded by lava so you need to be careful.

The first Mithral Ore can be found when you make your way to Ancient Forge Waypoint. From there, you need to travel towards the direction of the south unless you reach the place where you see the cliff. You need to go down from this cliff which will take you to the river of lava.

You need to go to the other side of the lava river. Once you crossed the river, you will see a Mithral Vein in front of you. You need to break this rock by attacking it with any melee weapons. Once it is broken, you can collect one ore piece which can be used to craft one item.

The second Mithral ore can be located when you move back and observe a staircase that will take you to the Adamantine Forge.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From there, you have to make your way to the left side leading to an open portion, and follow the path going towards the right, and you will see a gap between your pathways which is a flowing lava river, and jump to reach the other side of the place.

You will again see a stone beside the left wall. Cast spell on the rock and it will get shattered and you will get the second Mithral Ore as a drop in Baldur’s Gate 3.

We will update once we discover more mithral ore locations in BG3.

What is Mithral Ore used for In BG3?

Mithral Ore has only one use in BG3 and that is to be used during crafting at the Adamantine Forge. The first time you attempt to craft, you will have to defeat Grym, the forge protector.

Once the boss has been defeated, you can use the ore and molds to craft from a selection of Adamantine weapons and armors. These gear items can be greatly helpful as they are of Very Rare variety and provide great stat boosts throughout Act 1.