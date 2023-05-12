Elden Ring Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are special upgrade materials that allow you to strengthen your special weapons and shields by a whole +10 in Elden Ring.

Once your armaments have reached +9 with the help of Somber Smithing Stone 9, your next (and final) step to max out your weapons and shields will be to start searching for Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones.

Do note that the Somber Ancient Dragon Stone pieces are different from the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones. The latter is specifically for regular armaments.

Where to find Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

There are a total of eight Somber Dragon Stones that you can find in Elden Ring. Similar to the other Smithing Stones, be ready to travel across the map to find all of them.

Miquella’s Haligtree

1) Head into the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree dungeon, and go to the Prayer Room Site of Grace in Elden Ring. From there, go down the path that leads to the city and run to the end of the path.

Then, go into the pavilion to your right and defeat the soldiers. Run up the support beam that’s positioned diagonally, and it will lead you to a small alcove with a chest inside that contains the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

2) Once you have defeated Malenia, get the Unalloyed Gold Needle from her scarlet flower and take it to the Scarlet Aeonia within the same room. You will get a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in return.

3) Go back to the Prayer Room Site of Grace and go down the path below you. There will be a Putrid Avatar on the path, guarding a doorway.

Instead of going toward the doorway, go down the path to your right until you find a corpse to loot for another Somber Dragon Stone.

Mountaintops of the Giants

The Mountaintops of the Giants not only allow you to access the Consecrated Snowfield but also provides you with two more Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

1) Head to the Consecrated Ground, located on the northern side of the Consecrated Snowfield. You’ll find a ghost town called Ordina, Liturgical Town in this area.

On the frozen river southwest of this town, Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, will do her third invasion. She will drop a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone if you defeat her here.

2) The other Somber Ancient Stone in Elden Ring can be obtained as a reward for completing Latenna’s questline. She awards the stone after you summon her in front of the Albinauric Woman.

You can easily find the castle by moving north from the Wandering Mausoleum found in the Consecrated Snowfield.

Crumbling Farum Azula

You are going to be farming Crumbling Farum Azula a lot in Elden Ring for not only a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone but also several Somber Smithing Stone 8 and Somber Stone 9.

1) Make your way to the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace. From there, head towards the plaza to the southeast.

You’ll see a Farum Azula Dragon at the end of the plaza. Defeat the dragon and then go inside the gazebo behind him to find the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Leyndell Royal Capital

1) Head to Leyndell, Ashen Capital, and go to the main Site of Grace inside in Elden Ring. Go inside the building to the west (past the dragon).

Climb the ladder to reach the upper area to find a corpse next to a gargoyle. Loot that dead body for another Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Siofra River

For the last Somber Ancient Stone, you have to move toward the palace located in Siofra Region.

1) Head to the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint, located in Mohgwyn Palace. Go towards the giant statue and look below it to find a chest containing the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Where to buy Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

There are no merchants available in Elden Ring that sell you Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones. You can only gather eight pieces of Somber Ancient Stones in total.

There is also no location where you can farm infinite Somber Ancient Dragon Stones. Your only bet to get more Stone pieces is to start a New Game Plus in Elden Ring.