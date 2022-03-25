Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is an optional mini-dungeon in Elden Ring. The dungeon is located in the Limgrave region and contains a considerable amount of loot such as Golden Runes, Golden Seed and Dragonwound Grease and mini-bosses. Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is also one of the earliest dungeons players can try in the game. The following Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero’s Grave Walkthrough will lend a helping hand in locating and completing the dungeon in Elden Ring.

How to Get to Fringefolk Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring

Getting to the dungeon is simple if you have the Stonesword Keys that can be found at multiple locations. After getting the keys, get to the Stranded graveyard site of Grace.

In the starting area, you’ll find an Imp Seal that will ask you for two Stonesword Keys. After giving the keys, the mist wall will disappear to open the entrance to the dungeon through the ladder to your right.

Elden Ring Fringefolk Hero’s Grave Walkthrough

After descending the ladder, you’ll land on a poisonous floor. Get to some safe area before the poison can do a considerable amount of damage. The best to do in this situation is to roll to the corridor to your right side.

After you’ve got into the corridor, you’ll notice a huge chariot. The chariot’s motion will follow the same pattern for your remaining time in the dungeon which you must avoid as a single hit by the chariot is sufficient enough to kill you.

The thing to do here is to maneuver between the alcoves lining of the sides of the slope, alternatively when the chariot moves up and down the slope.

In the second set of alcoves, enemies at multiple locations will come across. To avoid the enemies, head down and move to your right and run down to the next slope into an alcove when the chariot will move to this slope instead. If you’re not fast enough, the chariot will probably get you.

To outrun the chariot here is nearly impossible if you just start running before it. Rather, roll off the edge of the lower right alcoves on the first slope to dodge the chariot. There you’ll find a corpse holding 5 Golden Runes.

From the bottom of the second slope, turn left and you’ll have two paths there. First is the slope up to the right and the second is the slope down to the left. Take the slope up to right and run into the alcoves or sprint around the corner if you wish to. Every time you see an alcove, take cover.

At the top, you’ll face a spectral enemy across a tunnel. The enemy here is not a boss but the aggression is noticeable and you should stay cautious. The best thing to do in this situation is to avoid it by dodging and rolling from its back as soon the enemy finishes a critical strike.

Going face to face may not seem to be a sensible approach. On the contrary, you can have it killed by dragging it to the corridor and letting the chariot crush it. At the same, make sure the chariot also hit you. Killing the spirit will reward you Dragon Communion Seal. You’ll also find a corpse lying there which has a Dragonwound Grease.

Head back down the slope to the left of the fork in the road. There you’ll encounter two spirits, one carrying a shield with a sword and the other with a crossbow, in the first alcove on the right side.

A corpse descends the slope on the left carrying a Grave Glovewort. As you’ll run down the hallway, four spirits will pop up there. Run through them and take a right turn at the bottom where you’ll see a mist wall.

How to Defeat Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Since the dungeon is accessible at a very early stage of the game, you might think that the boss will be easy as well. You’d be wrong to think so. Ulcerated Tree Spirit, like all other tree spirits in the game, is very aggressive, agile, and massive in size.

You’ll experience extremely aggressive attacks by the tree spirit and the more dangerous thing is the speed with which it launches the attack. The best thing to do here is to stick to the side of the boss, which in most cases is the most sensible approach when you are fighting a boss.

As far as the attacks of the boss are concerned, it can attack in multiple ways like throwing fire from the mouth while moving in a line across the arena. Another deadly attack it has is that it chases you from the rear and grabs with its mouth and breathes fire on you.

A time to be extremely cautious during the fight is when you see the spirit glowing and radiating huge flames before it explodes in a sphere. When you see the animation, roll back as much as you can to avoid huge damage.