Elden Ring Map Fragments Locations Guide

In this guide, we will try to tell you about all the map fragments in Elden Ring and their locations so that you can view all the secrets the Lands Between holds.

What Are Map Fragments in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s map is huge, teeming with beautiful vistas, mysteries to uncover and creatures that want to kill you. However, before you get a look at the whole map of the Lands Between, you’ll need to collect fragments of it.

To see the full map of each region of Elden Ring you will need the map fragments. You can find them at pillars with glowing text.

You can also see these pillars once you explore more areas and the fogginess of the map disappears.

The map Fragments are easily noticeable for anybody standing close to them. What you have to do is pick up the item at the base of each pillar and the map in that area will uncover itself.

Elden Ring Map Fragments Locations

Finding these map fragments is not that easy if you don’t know where to look. So now, we will tell you about the location of all the Map Fragments you are going to find in the Elden Ring.

West Limgrave Map Fragment

This one is not much difficult to find. You will find this map fragment down the hill from the Stormgate. It’s located at the campsite where there are a bunch of soldiers.

East Limgrave Map Fragment

This map fragment is surrounded by a big bear and you can see it clearly near the road. But you have to approach it quietly since you can get beat up badly.

So be focused and go there and you will find this map fragment at the base of the pillar.

Weeping Peninsula Map Fragment

Finding the Weeping Peninsula map fragment is not much difficult. You are going to find this map fragment on the road below the site of Grace at Castle Morne Rampart.

Dragonbarrow Map Fragment

This map fragment is also located along the road which is east of the Dragonbarrow west Site of Grace and south of the Giant Divine Tower.

Caelid Map Fragment

This map fragment can be found on the curving road just across the merchant in the south of the Swamp.

East Liurnia Map Fragment

You are going to find this map fragment inside the lake at the Liurnia Lake Shore merchant. You have to go just towards the north of Site of Grace for reaching that location.

North Liurnia Map Fragment

This map fragment is pretty easy to find. It is located right next to the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace.

When you go towards the south of the ruins you will find this one next to the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace.

West Liurnia Map Fragment

From the Northern Liurnia lake Shore Site of Grace you have to go uphill. You are going to find this map fragment on the coast in the south of the giant fortress.

Altus Plateau Map Fragment

On the road east from the Great Lift of Dectus, you will find this map fragment on the path which is turning on the left side.

Leyndell, Royal Capital Map Fragment

You can find this map fragment past the two Tree Sentinels after going up in the city using the stairway.

There you will find a golden sapling, Site of Grace, and the map pillar on base of which you will find the map fragment.

Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment

This Fragment is a little difficult to find in the Elden Ring since the main road which is heading west from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace also stops halfway at the broken bridge.

So for this one you have to go uphill to reach the map pillar.

When you are heading west on the road you have to look for the ladder on the left. Go up and then you have to go west for reaching the soldier camp with siege tower.

When you look far from there you will see a pumpkin head with the rocky outcrop. Go behind that and jump to the next mountain cliff there.

Now you have to climb the other ladder on the cliff while looking out for the Grafted Scion falling from the mountain.

Continue to move forward till you reach the soldier camp at the top of the mountain. From the camp you have to take way heading left and cross the wooden rope bridge in your way.

From here you have to use the Spirit Spring for jumping to the Boss Crater.

Head to the rocky outcrop and jump the gap between the cliffs. You just have to continue to drop down till you reach the Road of Iniquity Site of Grace map pillar.

Here you have to look out for the huge hand Monster since it can damage you severely.

West Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragment

Finding the West Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragment is pretty easy to find. For finding this you just have to head along the track from where the Grand Lift of Rold comes up.

The map pillar for this one can be found on the right side of the track after moving forward a bit.

East Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragment

For finding this map fragment, after reaching the Whiteridge Road Site of Grace, continue to go towards the south side. Here you will cross a fort and chain bridge.

You will find the pillar right after crossing the chain bridge.

Siofra River Map Fragment

For finding that map fragment first you will need to go to the Siofra River Well in the Mist Wood. From here you have to go underground and keep moving forward.

Continue to move forward till you reach the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace, and from there go towards the east site and you will see the pillar.

Go behind the pillar and you will find a body slumped by the steps of the temple. Here you will find a stag’s body which has the map fragment.