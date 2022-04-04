Elden Ring Sanguine Noble Boss Guide

Sanguine Noble is a minor Elden Ring boss skilled in Blood Magic and astute in the arts of assassination. This boss is renowned for his assassinations and serves the Lord of Blood. This guide will show you his location and give you a rundown on how to defeat Sanguine Noble in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Sanguine Noble in Elden Ring

The Sanguine Noble boss can be found in the Writheblood Ruins. Locate the Gazing Hill Site of Grace Erdtree and head northeast towards it. This Erdtree will help you keep on track. Look for the wreckage of a bridge slightly northwest of the Erdtree.

You must now locate a spirit spring at the back end of the wreckage. It will assist you in reaching the top of the bridge to gain access to everything on the cliff. Following the cliff, progress northwards along the bridge until you come across a few tombstones. Use these tombstones to hop down to the next cliff level.

If you look south at this point, you should be able to see the Writheblood Ruins on the horizon. Pass the carriage convoy and enter the ruins. Afterward, find a staircase leading downwards.

When you descend, you’ll see a yellow mist barrier ahead. Behind this barrier, the boss, Sanguine Noble, awaits you. Proceed inside to settle the score with him once and for all.

How to Defeat Sanguine Noble in Elden Ring

The boss, Sanguine Noble, is one of the easier bosses to outsmart in Elden Ring. However, you shouldn’t take him lightly because he employs a Bloody Helice, and owing to this fact, if you take a blow, he can cause significant blood damage.

First and foremost, you need to get the hang of his timings. After that, you can start risking your skin by throwing in your attacks.

To make things simpler, you can always use some spirit summons to keep the boss occupied while dealing damage to bring him to the brink of death.

The Sanguine Noble boss’s arsenal of attacks consists primarily of thrust moves. These moves will cause him to take a few seconds to recover, and you can use this golden opportunity to whittle down his HP.

Sanguine Noble boss also employs a dagger for short but quick slashes. However, these will not cause too much trouble because the boss will likely stumble after performing these slashes, leaving an opening for you.

You can capitalize on these openings to reach behind the boss and land a critical hit. Finally, the boss has a lethal attack, the Broad Bleed Attack up his sleeves.

The Broad Bleed attack is coming if you see Sanguine Noble raising his sword across his chest. Back off as quickly as possible and keep a safe distance to avoid this attack.

Now to put an end to the Sanguine Noble boss use the aforementioned information and avoid his attacks and counter when you see an opening. Keep it up and eventually, the boss will fall.

You will receive 8800 runes as a reward for defeating the Sanguine Noble boss. But wait, there’s more! Now with the boss out of the picture, investigate the room at the back of the arena. Open the door to find a chest inside.

The chest holds a mighty weapon, the Bloody Helice. It is a lethal weapon that scales with 16 strength, 19 dexterity, and 17 arcane and can cause hefty blood damage.