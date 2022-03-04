Elden Ring has a vast map filled with many interesting locations throughout. One of these locations is the Ainsel River. The Ainsel River has a cave system that stretches quite a bit. There is lots of stuff that can be discovered there. This guide will explain where to find Ainsel River in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Ainsel River in Elden Ring

Finding the Ainsel River may be a bit tricky compared to regions like Limgrave and Liurnia of the Lakes. The Ainsel River can be accessed from two different areas.

The southern region of the Ainsel River can be accessed by going to the Ainsel River Well and taking the available lift. By taking the elevator from Ainsel River well, you will directly reach the Ainsel River Site of Grace.

Ainsel River Main, the northern part of Ainsel River, can be accessed by going to Renna’s gate after you hand over the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni.

How to Reach Ainsel River Well

The Ainsel River Well can be reached by heading to the following map location in Liurnia of the Lakes.

At this map location, the Ainsel River Well is located, and from there, you can discover the southern part of Ainsel by utilizing the elevator at the well.

How to Reach Sub Regions of Ainsel River

The Ainsel Region has quite a few sub-regions, including Ainsel River Main, Uhl Palace Ruins, and Nokstella, Eternal City. Below we have listed how to reach all the different regions of Ainsel River in Elden Ring.

Ainsel River Main

To access the Ainsel River Main region, which is the northern part of the Ainsel River, head to Renna’s Rise and use the way gate there. However, in order to be able to use this waygate, you will need to hand over Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni.

Uhl Palace Ruins

Uhl Palace ruins are divided into two parts, and both of them are accessed in different ways.

The southern part of the ruins can be accessed by going southwest from the River Well depths. And to get to the Northern part of Uhl Palace Ruins, go south from Ainsel River Main after you enter from Renna’s Rise.

Nokstella, Eternal City

To get to Nokstella, Eternal City, you first need to get to the northern part of Uhl Palace Ruins. From there, head west along the river until you reach Nokstella, Eternal City.