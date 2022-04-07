If you’re looking to find Marika’s Soreseal talisman and are in need of some assistance, we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you how to get Marika’s Soreseal in Elden Ring.

What Does Marika’s Soreseal Do in Elden Ring

Marika’s Soreseal is one of the eight Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring. Out of the many talismans you can find in the game, Marika’s Soreseal is among the most powerful ones.

When equipped, Marika’s Soreseal grants the player a +5 increase in Mind, Intelligence, Faith and Arcane; however, this comes at a cost. To balance out this great stat boost, Marika’s Soreseal also makes the player take 15% more damage from all sources.

The additional damage you’ll be receiving might make you think that Marika’s Soreseal is not worth the trouble, but that’s not the case at all. Due to the stat boosts, the 15% extra damage actually won’t have that big of an effect on you.

So, if you find Marika’s Soreseal, don’t shy away from using it. It works great with all sorts of builds and is particularly effective with Mage builds in Elden Ring.

How to Get Marika’s Soreseal in Elden Ring

Finding Marika’s Soreseal in Elden Ring is a relatively long process. The first thing you need to do is unlock access to the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Legacy Dungeon, which is where you’ll find Marika’s Soreseal.

This dungeon will only become available after you defeat Morgott in Leyndell, so it’ll take quite some time to unlock it. After defeating Morgott, your next objective is to activate the hidden passage of the Grand Lift of Rold. To do this, you’ll need to get the Haligtree Secret Medallion, which comes in two halves.

The first half is located in the Village of the Albinaurics and the other half is located in Castle Sol.

After activating the hidden passage, go through it and it’ll lead you to the Consecrated Snowfield. Now, head towards the Liturgical Town of Ordina up north.

In this area, you’ll find a portal which will take you to Miquella’s Haligtree where you’ll first find the Haligtree Canopy Site of Grace.

From this Site of Grace, go down the tree branches until you reach the Haligtree Town Site of Grace.

After finding it, go through the opening behind it and then walk through the doorway ahead. Go down to the area below and then into the building to the left. It’ll lead you to the Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace.

Drop down onto the rooftop (without jumping) and then sprint past the Snail Boss and leap onto the rooftop ahead. Run up to the bridge ahead and then jump onto the Bird Cage Lift to your left.

Take the lift down and then go into the boss fight arena to the left. Defeat the boss and rest at the Haligtree Promenade Site of Grace.

From there, go down the staircase in front of you and then go down the ladder to finally reach Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Go into the Prayer Room and exit it from the northern side. Run past the guards and jump out onto the second archway on your right. Make your way down the archway and drop down to the area below.

Now, run towards the south until you encounter a fog wall. Use a Stonesword Key to remove the fog wall and go inside the room. In this room, you’ll find the Legendary Talisman, Marika’s Soreseal.