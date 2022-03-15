Dragonlord Placidusax is a massive two-headed dragon and is a secret optional boss in Elden Ring. While players aren’t required to defeat this boss for progression, they can earn a lot of items, runes and clout. This Elden Ring Dragonlord Placidusax Boss guide covers the location of this secret boss and outlines key strategies to use against it.

Where to Find Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

Dragonlord Placidusax is a secret boss in Elden Ring can be found in the Crumbling Farum Azula, which is a main story area. The closest site of grace to Dragonlord Placidusax is at “Besides the Great Ridge” which is just before Maliketh, the Black Blade boss fight.

Players need to move downwards using an elevator at “Besides the Great Bridge” site of grace. Move out of the building by using the stairs located on right side.

Now, keep moving straight and cross the trees to reach the tip of floating island.

From this point, look down and towards the left to find some smaller islands. Follow the path and reach the ruin situated down there to see a fallen pillar.

Adjacent to this pillar is a message, which will take you to the boss arena when you activate the prompt to “lie down”.

Follow the marked image of map below to reach the exact location:

How to Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax Boss in Elden Ring

First, you should know the attack patterns of Dragonlord Placidusax, so you can devise a strategy to defeat this boss accordingly.

In the first phase, it will attack using the lightning coming down from the sky. It will also breath fire in an AOE to enhance. You need to move around dodge these attack immediately, as they will hit you quite hard.

Then as the fight progresses, it will try some different moves which include flying up and then hit you on landing.

So, you need to take care as he flies and notice his movement. This is because you will be able to guess where he is landing and can move away before it hits you after landing.

This boss also can disappear at anytime and appear again at another location. This attack will be exercised by this dragon when its health is close to 50%. Electric claw swipe is also one its move that it will throw out, but this move can be easily avoided by dodging on time.

Using Mimic Tear with the best equipment and Sword of Night and Flame can be quite useful in dealing a good amount of damage to Placidusax.

If you aren’t at such high level to equip these weapons, then you can make use of Bloodflame Blade along with Bloody Slash skill applied to it will help you to cause much damage to this dragon by stacking bleed.

Players need to attack this boss at the lower part of this dragon’s body to exploit its weakness.

You need to target the back of this dragon also, as it is most vulnerable close to its tail. Just keep targeting these points and don’t overextend your hit windows and you’ll be able to take it down in no time.