Mad Pumpkin Head is one of the bosses you’ll face during the early stages of the game. Defeating this boss is the only way you can unlock the Pumpkin Helmet. This guide will explain How to Defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head boss and unlock the Pumpkin Helmet in Elden Ring.

How to Defeat Mad Pumpkin Head in Elden Ring

Action RPG games have a plethora of bosses that you have to fight as you progress through the storyline. These bosses are aesthetically designed to make your feet go cold, and most of them are very challenging to defeat.

While a boss is meant to be as furious looking as possible, Elden Ring brings you a boss that wears a pumpkin on its head. However, it does deserve some credit since it gets the job done as a helmet and shields the boss pretty well.

Before continuing towards the battle, make sure you’re at least at level 20.

Mad Pumpkin Head Boss Location

You’ll run into Mad Pumpkin Head in the basement of the ruins found to the south of Limegrave. If you run into poisonous flowers along the way, then you’re going in the right direction. Here is a map image showing you exactly where to go.

When you do run into the boss, you’ll find yourself trying really hard not to laugh. And the boss is not just goofy, and it’s very easy to defeat as well.

How to Get the Pumpkin Helmet in Elden Ring

Defeating the Mad Pumpkin Head boss will reward you with 1000 Runes and the giant pumpkin it wears on its head. The Pumpkin Helm has no strings attached to any other armor in the game and is worn on the head. It doesn’t look perfect but gets the job done perfectly.

Still, there are a few things that you need to take care of. First, the pumpkin helmet protects his head pretty well. Hence, if you aim at his helmet, you won’t be doing any real damage.

The best way to attack him is to melee from behind. You can use Lone Wolf Ashes to keep him occupied and then attack from behind.

As far as the boss is concerned, he’s very slow in making any moves, but when he does, he’ll leave you bleeding.

Unfortunately, this means that you’ll be losing HP even if you’re not being attacked. Therefore, try to take as little damage as possible and keep sipping some healing potion to stay standing till the very end.