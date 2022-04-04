Crucible Knight Siluria is an optional boss in Elden Ring. This boss performs really quick attacks that can deal heavy damage, making him quite dangerous. This guide will cover where to find and how to defeat Crucible Knight Siluria in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Crucible Knight Siluria in Elden Ring

Crucible Knight Siluria can be found in the Deeproot Depths right before the great Erdtree.

The closest site of grace from this is The Nameless Eternal City. To find Crucible Knight Siluria in Elden Ring, get to the location shown on the map above to reach The Nameless Eternal City site of grace.

You can move forward in the northwest direction and jump down. Close to the end, you will see a Spiritspring. Use that Spiritspring to get to the mountain in front, and you will find the Crucible Knight Siluria there on the left side.

How to Defeat Crucible Knight Siluria Boss in Elden Ring

It is one of the very few normal-sized bosses in Elden Ring. This boss is quite quick in dealing damage but has a small health pool.

Crucible Knight Siluria uses attacks like Forward Thrust, Siluria’s Woe, Explosive Stomp, etc. You can take out this boss in both melee and ranged battle.

While fighting with this boss in a melee battle, you can stay close to him and dodge his attack by rolling around. After every dodge, you will do the counter-attack and deal damage to this boss.

In this way, you can take out this boss. If you are using a ranged build, you can use your mount to move quickly and deal damage to this boss.

His attacks are very powerful and deal heavy damage, but you have to take advantage of his short health pool. Use your heavy attacks right after dodging his attack.

His health pool goes down quickly with every successful attack. A few critical hits, and this boss will be down. Once the boss is down, you can collect the Siluria’s Tree Great Spear.

After that, you can move forward toward the entrance the boss was protecting. Inside this, you will see a chest. Open the chest to find the Crucible Tree Armor Set.